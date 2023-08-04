Favourable Signals For DZS: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DZS

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Charles Vogt for US$220k worth of shares, at about US$10.98 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.29 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months DZS insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, DZS insiders have about 1.6% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.7m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DZS Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if DZS insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DZS. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for DZS you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

