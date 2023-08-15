Favourable Signals For Eloro Resources: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSE:ELO), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eloro Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Francis Sauve for CA$100k worth of shares, at about CA$3.15 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$3.26 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Eloro Resources share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 60.60k shares for CA$192k. On the other hand they divested 1.20k shares, for CA$4.1k. Overall, Eloro Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Eloro Resources insiders own 13% of the company, worth about CA$33m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eloro Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eloro Resources shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Eloro Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Eloro Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

