Favourable Signals For EV Resources: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in EV Resources Limited's (ASX:EVR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

EV Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Director Navinderjeet Singh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$107k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.016 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.012). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.52m shares for AU$137k. But they sold 4.24m shares for AU$106k. In total, EV Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:EVR Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2024

Insider Ownership Of EV Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 18% of EV Resources shares, worth about AU$2.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EV Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no EV Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think EV Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that EV Resources is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

