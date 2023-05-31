Favourable Signals For Full House Resorts: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Full House Resorts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP Lewis Fanger made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$70k worth of shares at a price of US$7.05 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$7.17. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 17.00k shares worth US$118k. But insiders sold 4.00k shares worth US$31k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Full House Resorts insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Full House Resorts Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Full House Resorts insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Eric Green bought US$48k worth in that time. On the other hand, Independent Chairman of the Board Carl Braunlich sold US$31k worth of shares. It is good to see that insiders have been buying, but they did not buy very many shares, in the scheme of things.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Full House Resorts insiders own 5.9% of the company, worth about US$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Full House Resorts Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Full House Resorts and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Full House Resorts, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

