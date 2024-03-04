Favourable Signals For Global Uranium and Enrichment: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX:GUE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Global Uranium and Enrichment

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Director Andrew Ferrier for AU$79k worth of shares, at about AU$0.15 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Global Uranium and Enrichment insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.10. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Global Uranium and Enrichment Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Global Uranium and Enrichment insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders shelled out AU$65k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Global Uranium and Enrichment insiders own about AU$2.4m worth of shares (which is 8.7% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Global Uranium and Enrichment Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Global Uranium and Enrichment insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Global Uranium and Enrichment (of which 4 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

