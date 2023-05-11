Favourable Signals For Greencore Group: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Greencore Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Dalton Philips for UK£127k worth of shares, at about UK£0.65 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.85), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Greencore Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Greencore Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Greencore Group insiders have about 0.8% of the stock, worth approximately UK£3.5m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Greencore Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Greencore Group insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Greencore Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

