Favourable Signals For Group Eleven Resources: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Group Eleven Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Michael Gentile made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$219k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.09 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.075 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Group Eleven Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Group Eleven Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Group Eleven Resources insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that insider Michael Gentile paid CA$219k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Group Eleven Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 20% of Group Eleven Resources shares, worth about CA$2.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Group Eleven Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Group Eleven Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Group Eleven Resources has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

