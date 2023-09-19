Favourable Signals For Hancock & Gore: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Hancock & Gore

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hancock & Gore

The Executive Chairman of the Board Alexander Beard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$98k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.28 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.35), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Hancock & Gore insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Hancock & Gore Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Hancock & Gore insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$109k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hancock & Gore insiders own about AU$34m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hancock & Gore Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Hancock & Gore. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Hancock & Gore has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Hancock & Gore may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.