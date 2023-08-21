Favourable Signals For Jatcorp: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Jatcorp Limited's (ASX:JAT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Jatcorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Zhan Wang bought AU$130k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.013 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.011). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Jatcorp insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Jatcorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 12% of Jatcorp shares, worth about AU$3.2m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jatcorp Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Jatcorp stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Jatcorp. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Jatcorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

