Favourable Signals For Lok'nStore Group: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Lok'nStore Group Plc's (LON:LOK) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Lok'nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non Executive Director Charles Peal made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£160k worth of shares at a price of UK£7.37 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£7.87. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Lok'nStore Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 41.00k shares worth UK£309k. On the other hand they divested 34.50k shares, for UK£281k. In total, Lok'nStore Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Lok'nStore Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Lok'nStore Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Additional Independent Non-Executive Director Bridget Barker bought UK£98k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 21% of Lok'nStore Group shares, worth about UK£54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lok'nStore Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Lok'nStore Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lok'nStore Group. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Lok'nStore Group (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course Lok'nStore Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.