Favourable Signals For Markforged Holding: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Markforged Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Shai Terem for US$97k worth of shares, at about US$0.97 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.67. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Markforged Holding insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Markforged Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$850k worth of Markforged Holding shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Markforged Holding Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Markforged Holding shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Markforged Holding stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Markforged Holding. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Markforged Holding that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

