Favourable Signals For Mpac Group: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Mpac Group plc's (LON:MPAC) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Mpac Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Matthew Gordon Taylor bought UK£45k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.54 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£2.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Mpac Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Mpac Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mpac Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out UK£45k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 8.2% of Mpac Group shares, worth about UK£3.7m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mpac Group Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Mpac Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mpac Group. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mpac Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

