Favourable Signals For Odin Metals: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Odin Metals Limited's (ASX:ODM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Odin Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jason Peterson bought AU$239k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.018 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.023. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Odin Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.016 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Odin Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Odin Metals insiders own about AU$3.2m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Odin Metals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Odin Metals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Odin Metals (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

