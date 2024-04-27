Favourable Signals For Patriot Lithium: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Patriot Lithium Limited's (ASX:PAT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Patriot Lithium

The Non- Executive Chairman Hugh Warner made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$78k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.21 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.099. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Patriot Lithium insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Patriot Lithium Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw some Patriot Lithium insider buying shares in the last three months. CEO, MD & Director Nicholas Vickery shelled out AU$10k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Patriot Lithium

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Patriot Lithium insiders own about AU$2.9m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Patriot Lithium Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Patriot Lithium and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Patriot Lithium is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those don't sit too well with us...

