Favourable Signals For PFSweb: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

PFSweb Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Michael Willoughby bought US$211k worth of shares at a price of US$4.22 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$7.47. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While PFSweb insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does PFSweb Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PFSweb insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 7.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The PFSweb Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PFSweb shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think PFSweb insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for PFSweb that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

