Favourable Signals For Poolbeg Pharma: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Poolbeg Pharma PLC's (LON:POLB) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Poolbeg Pharma

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman of The Board Cathal Friel for UK£97k worth of shares, at about UK£0.12 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.098. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Poolbeg Pharma insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Poolbeg Pharma Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Poolbeg Pharma. Overall, two insiders shelled out UK£114k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Poolbeg Pharma

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Poolbeg Pharma insiders own 13% of the company, worth about UK£6.6m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Poolbeg Pharma Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Poolbeg Pharma insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Poolbeg Pharma (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

