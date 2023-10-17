Favourable Signals For Probe Gold: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Probe Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Renaud Adams made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$218k worth of shares at a price of CA$1.45 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$1.46. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Probe Gold share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Probe Gold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.6% of Probe Gold shares, worth about CA$13m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Probe Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Probe Gold and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Probe Gold (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

