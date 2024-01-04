Favourable Signals For Propel Holdings: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Propel Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:PRL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Propel Holdings

The Vice President of People & Culture, Cindy Usprech, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$119k worth of shares at a price of CA$9.16 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (CA$12.45). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 75% of Cindy Usprech's holding. Cindy Usprech was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 27.00k shares for CA$196k. But insiders sold 13.00k shares worth CA$119k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Propel Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:PRL Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2024

Insiders At Propel Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Propel Holdings insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Peter Anderson bought CA$33k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Propel Holdings insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about CA$205m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Propel Holdings Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Propel Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Propel Holdings (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

