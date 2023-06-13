Favourable Signals For Quantum-Si: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Quantum-Si incorporated's (NASDAQ:QSI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quantum-Si

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, Kevin Rakin, sold US$191k worth of shares at a price of US$2.15 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1.61. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Kevin Rakin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 65.56k shares worth US$193k. But insiders sold 89.00k shares worth US$191k. In total, Quantum-Si insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Quantum-Si Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Quantum-Si. General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Christian Lapointe bought US$35k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Quantum-Si

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Quantum-Si insiders own about US$60m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quantum-Si Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Quantum-Si insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Quantum-Si. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Quantum-Si (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

