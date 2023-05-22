Favourable Signals For Regal Partners: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regal Partners

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Executive Officer Brendan O’Connor bought AU$299k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.60 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$3.00. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 215.00k shares for AU$559k. But they sold 100.00k shares for AU$260k. In total, Regal Partners insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Regal Partners Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Regal Partners insiders own about AU$606m worth of shares (which is 77% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regal Partners Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Regal Partners insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Regal Partners insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regal Partners. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Regal Partners.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

