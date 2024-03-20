Favourable Signals For Rimfire Pacific Mining: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited's (ASX:RIM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Trevor Nairn for AU$257k worth of shares, at about AU$0.0083 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.04), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Rimfire Pacific Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.0069. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Rimfire Pacific Mining

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 17% of Rimfire Pacific Mining shares, worth about AU$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rimfire Pacific Mining Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Rimfire Pacific Mining insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rimfire Pacific Mining. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Rimfire Pacific Mining you should be aware of, and 3 of these make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

