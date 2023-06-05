Favourable Signals For Sabvest Capital: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Sabvest Capital Limited's (JSE:SBP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Sabvest Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Director Leon Rood made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for R2.5m worth of shares at a price of R69.49 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of R75.48. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Sabvest Capital share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Sabvest Capital insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Sabvest Capital Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Sabvest Capital. Executive Director Leon Rood purchased R125k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Sabvest Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sabvest Capital insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about R1.3b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sabvest Capital Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Sabvest Capital. That's what I like to see! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Sabvest Capital is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

