Favourable Signals For Southside Bancshares: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Southside Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Herbert Buie bought US$141k worth of shares at a price of US$28.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$28.49. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.28k shares worth US$476k. On the other hand they divested 3.56k shares, for US$114k. Overall, Southside Bancshares insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$31.17 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Southside Bancshares Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Southside Bancshares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$100k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Southside Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.5% of Southside Bancshares shares, worth about US$48m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Southside Bancshares Tell Us?

Insiders sold Southside Bancshares shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Southside Bancshares and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

