Favourable Signals For Spacetalk: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Spacetalk Limited's (ASX:SPA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Spacetalk Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Georg Chmiel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.03 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.019. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.05m shares worth AU$272k. On the other hand they divested 4.37m shares, for AU$190k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Spacetalk insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Spacetalk Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Spacetalk insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$81k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Spacetalk insiders own about AU$1.9m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Spacetalk Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Spacetalk shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Spacetalk. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Spacetalk (5 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

