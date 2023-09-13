Favourable Signals For Staffline Group: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Staffline Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Interim Non-Executive Chair Thomas Spain bought UK£101k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.36 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.29. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Thomas Spain was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 639.01k shares for UK£224k. On the other hand they divested 222.29k shares, for UK£79k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Staffline Group insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Staffline Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Staffline Group. insider Martina McKenzie purchased UK£15k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Staffline Group insiders have about 2.0% of the stock, worth approximately UK£888k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Staffline Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Staffline Group insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Staffline Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

