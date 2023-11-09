Favourable Signals For ThredUp: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

ThredUp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Daniel Nova bought US$72k worth of shares at a price of US$2.30 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Daniel Nova was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 44.50k shares worth US$103k. On the other hand they divested 31.50k shares, for US$66k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by ThredUp insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of ThredUp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that ThredUp insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ThredUp Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ThredUp shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think ThredUp insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that ThredUp has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

