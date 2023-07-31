Favourable Signals For TPXimpact Holdings: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TPXimpact Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group Chief Financial Officer Steve Winters bought UK£62k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.41 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.39 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While TPXimpact Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about UK£0.30. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of TPXimpact Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. TPXimpact Holdings insiders own about UK£8.6m worth of shares. That equates to 25% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TPXimpact Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TPXimpact Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in TPXimpact Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with TPXimpact Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

