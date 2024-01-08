Favourable Signals For TPXimpact Holdings: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in TPXimpact Holdings plc's (LON:TPX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TPXimpact Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Group CFO Stephen Winters made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£47k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.21 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.42. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months TPXimpact Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£0.26 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:TPX Insider Trading Volume January 8th 2024

TPXimpact Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that TPXimpact Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Group CFO Stephen Winters bought UK£42k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 25% of TPXimpact Holdings shares, worth about UK£9.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TPXimpact Holdings Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in TPXimpact Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with TPXimpact Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

