Favourable Signals For Tribeca Resources: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Tribeca Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Bjorn Saven made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$478k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.34 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.21). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Tribeca Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tribeca Resources insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about CA$7.2m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tribeca Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Tribeca Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Tribeca Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Tribeca Resources (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

