Favourable Signals For Unilever: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Unilever Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Hein. M. Schumacher for UK£109k worth of shares, at about UK£38.93 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£38.25. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Unilever insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:ULVR Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2024

Unilever Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Unilever insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that CEO & Director Hein. M. Schumacher paid UK£211k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Unilever insiders own 0.03% of the company, worth about UK£26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Unilever Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Unilever we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Unilever. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Unilever.

