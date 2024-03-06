Favourable Signals For Wellnex Life: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Wellnex Life Limited's (ASX:WNX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Wellnex Life Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Director Zlatko Bozinovski made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$326k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.028 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.025). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Wellnex Life insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Wellnex Life Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Wellnex Life. Overall, four insiders shelled out AU$397k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Wellnex Life Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Wellnex Life insiders own about AU$3.7m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wellnex Life Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Wellnex Life insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Wellnex Life has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

