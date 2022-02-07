U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    -0.68 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +13.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.55 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0840
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,127.67
    +2,431.75 (+5.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.66
    +24.91 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

FAX Capital Corp. Provides Date for 2021 Annual Results

FAX Capital Corp.
·1 min read
  • FXC.TO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: FXC) today announced that it currently expects to report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on March 29, 2022. As at December 31, 2021, the Company’s unaudited book value per share was approximately $5.18 per share, an approximate 7.2% increase from December 31, 2020 and a 1.5% decrease from September 30, 2021. Performance in both periods was driven primarily by unrealized gains and losses on its portfolio of investments.

During the fourth quarter, the Company judiciously deployed capital and continued to buy back shares under its normal course issuer bid.

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com.

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations
Tim Foran
Email: IR@faxcapitalcorp.com
Website: www.faxcapitalcorp.com

Media Relations
Kieran Lawler
Telephone: (416) 303-0799
Email: Kieran.lawler@loderockadvisors.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Accounting Measures

This press release makes reference to the following financial measure which is not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and which does not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS: “book value per share”. The Company’s book value per share is a measure of the performance of the Company as a whole. Book value per share is measured by dividing shareholders’ equity of the Company at the date of the statement of financial position by the number of subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares outstanding at that date. The Company’s method of determining this financial measure may differ from other companies’ methods and, accordingly, this amount may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. This financial measure is not a performance measure as defined under IFRS and should not be considered either in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings prepared in accordance with IFRS

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information or statements (FLS) are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such FLS may be identified by words such as “proposed”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. FLS contained or referred to in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated date for filing and dissemination of the Company’s 2021 annual financial results; the Company’s continuing investment thesis in respect of its portfolio investments; and the Company’s investment approach, objectives and strategy, including investment selection and pace of continued investment.

FLS is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such FLS is reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on FLS because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such FLS include, but are not limited to, the continued impact of Covid-19, as well as the identified risk factors included in the Company’s public disclosure, including the annual information form dated March 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.faxcapitalcorp.com. The FLS in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions, judgements and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to change without notice.

Any FLS speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The FLS contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


