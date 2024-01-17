Fayetteville council to discuss marketing companies

Jan. 16—The Fayetteville Town Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. The meeting will be at town hall, 125 N. Court St., and is available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101.

Council will hear a presentation from Katie Johnson concerning the ICE Collaborative.

Also included on the agenda is the discussion and selection of branding/marketing companies to interview. In December, the town sought requests for qualifications for its community branding and signage plan. Town officials are seeking interested and qualified branding and marketing firms for professional services to assist the town in the development of a community branding and signage plan.

The town wants to use the branding/signage RFQ results to supplement the recently-completed town master plan. Firms will be selected Thursday for an additional interview before town council makes its final vote.

Also Thursday, council will discuss and act on hiring a full-time town hall clerk at $13.65 per hour, discuss and act on establishing a separate opioid settlement account at Fayette County National Bank, and discuss and act on carry-over vacation time due to extenuating circumstances for the police chief.

— Steve Keenan

