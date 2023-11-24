Fayetteville shops gear up for Small Business Saturday

While big box stores stock their shelves for Black Friday, locally owned shops in Fayetteville and around the country are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

Created by American Express in 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving brings big bucks to small stores nationwide. Shoppers spent an estimated $17.9 billion at independent retailers and restaurants last year, according to an American Express report.

How successful is the day in bringing customers to Fayetteville shops? It depends on who you ask.

Turner Lane balsamic vinegars at Turner Lane, 242-A Hay St.

Downtown shops see holiday shoppers on foot

Elaine Kelley, who opened specialty shop Turner Lane downtown in 2009, said that Small Business Saturday is always busy, and she expects this year to be no different. The day comes just after A Dickens Holiday brings foot traffic to her shop and other Hay Street retailers on Friday, she said.

Like in years past, the shop will offer giveaways and samples of local foodstuffs like barbecue sauce and crackers on Saturday.

Kelley said the holiday shopping season generally brings a renewed interest in supporting small businesses. She recalling one customer whose family commits to only shopping at local businesses for the month of November.

“We appreciate it,” she said of the endeavor. “People shop local because they know it means so much to the community.”

Dollars spent at independent businesses tend to stay in the community. American Express reports that for every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stay in the local area.

Sara Taylor and her husband Ryker, owners at Game On! Cards and Coffee on Reilly Road

New hobby shop shows appreciation for customers

Sara Taylor, who owns hobby shop and cafe Game On! Cards and Coffee on Reilly Road with her husband Ryker, said that their first Small Business Saturday last year drew a large crowd of regulars with hourly doorbuster deals.

“It’s more of a customer appreciation thing,” she said.

The day marks one of the shop’s few annual sales, Taylor said, because she aims to keep prices low year-round, and has a military and first-responders discount.

This year, she said she hopes to bring in new shoppers and families with Friday sales on coffee drinks and trading cards and Saturday sales on Italian soda, board games, books, dishware, Funko accessories and dice.

Tamara Swallow, left, a shopkeeper at White Trash & colorful accessories, receives canvas shopping bags from Shannon Loper on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015.

Longtime health food store hopes for a hit with sale

At Apple Crate Naturals, a health food store of 26 years with locations on Raeford and Camden roads, Small Business Saturday is hit-or-miss, General Manager Allison Davis said.

“Sometimes it’s really busy, sometimes it’s really not,” she said.

In the past, the market has held events like holiday tastings, but this year, it offers $5 off $25 or $10 off $50, and a free reusable bag with purchases over $25 on Friday and Saturday.

Two businesses in the same Holly Walk shopping center as the Raeford Road Apple Crate store are running sales on the same days: crystal and candle store Dinah’s Dreams offers $5 off $25 and tea shop Bobalicious offers 10% off.

In general, Davis said, she’s noticed an uptick in customers choosing independent stores over major retailers.

“People are seeing more of the value in shopping local than before,” she said.

Food, dining and culture reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannett.com.

