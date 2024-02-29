New-to-Fayetteville store coming to Freedom Town Center

Freedom Town Center, one of Fayetteville's most prominent shopping centers, is set to welcome a new tenant as La-Z-Boy Furnishings & Decor takes the place of the former buybuy BABY.

Buybuy BABY closed last summer when its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy. This led to the liquidation of stock and closure of 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy BABY storefronts, including one of each in Fayetteville.

"I’m hopeful that La-Z-Boy will open around late spring or early summer," said Joseph Scimone, CFO and trustee of Freedom Town Center owner Serota Properties, who also serves as the spokesman for the property owner.

This new La-Z-Boy Furniture store location is believed to be the first La-Z-Boy in Fayetteville. However, there are nine storefronts throughout the state with the closest La-Z-Boy being in Cary.

The store has a large selection of bedroom, living room and dining room furniture in stock, with a wide inventory of sectionals, sofas, chairs and their infamous recliners.

Freedom Town Center's history

The shopping center made its debut at the intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale roads in September 2017. According to the Observer's report during its opening, construction of the 49-acre shopping center cost approximately $85 million.

The shopping center was purchased by Serota Properties, a New York-based commercial real estate developer, for $72.5 million in February 2022, as stated in a news release from RealtyLink, the seller of the property.

"Freedom Town Center has been an amazing project to work on over the past six years. All of our partners have helped get us to this point and we are extremely grateful," RealtyLink founding principal and project leader Phil Wilson said in the 2022 statement. "Our team is very proud of this milestone transaction."

“We’re a long-term holder,” Scimone said in 2022. “We’re not about buying and moving on.”

The shopping center is home to several restaurants and big-name stores like Sprouts Farmers Market, Cost Plus World Market, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Petco, Hobby Lobby, Home Goods, Dick's Sporting Goods, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Jason's Deli, Five Guys and Five Below.

