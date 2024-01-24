FB Financial Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$4.59m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

FB Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by insider James Ayers was not their only acquisition of FB Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$29.52 per share in a US$601k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$38.19. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While FB Financial insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

FB Financial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that FB Financial insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that insider James Ayers paid US$218k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does FB Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. FB Financial insiders own about US$455m worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FB Financial Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about FB Financial. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - FB Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

