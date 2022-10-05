FBCL Announces Toll Exchange Rate Parity Adjustments at the Blue Water Bridge

Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

POINT EDWARD, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) announced today that it is adjusting toll rate currency parity at the Blue Water Bridge for USA-bound traffic, effective November 1, 2022. The toll rate adjustments for this period have been delayed one month due to the implementation of FBCL’s new toll collection system. The rates are indicated in the tables below with corresponding equivalency in US currency.



ConneXion Pre-paid Rate Cash / Debit / Credit Rate US Currency (CAD) (CAD) (USD) Passenger Vehicle $4.25 $5.00 $3.75 Extra Axle $4.25 $5.00 $3.75 Commercial Per Axle* $4.50 $5.00 $3.75

*NEW: The commercial per axle rate now applies to all vehicles at or above 2.45m (8′).

FOR OVERSIZED LOADS

All fees listed are in addition to base toll rates

Wide loads over 5.28 metres (17 feet 4 inches) in width are not permitted

Oversized loads will be allowed to cross only when traffic permits

Must call 519-336-2720 ext. 1 to schedule crossing at least 24 hours prior to arriving at the bridge

EFFECTIVE November 1, 2022

Fees for oversized vehicles Time A

9 PM to 8:59 AM Time B

9 AM to 8:59 PM CAD USD CAD USD Wide loads range from 3.84m (12’ 6") to a maximum of 5.28m (17’4”) in width $75.00 $56.75 $250.00 $189.25 Overweight loads are from 68,000 kg (150,000 lbs.) to 113,400 kg (250,000 lbs.) $75.00 $56.75 $250.00 $189.25 Overweight over 113,400 kg (250,001 lbs.) $150.00 $113.50 $500.00 $378.25 Long loads exceeding 30.8 metres (101 feet) $75.00 $56.75 $250.00 $189.25

EFFECTIVE November 1, 2022



Other fees CAD USD Storage fee in compound based on a calendar day $50.00 $37.75 Escort fee for any of the wide loads & explosives $75.00 $56.75 Diesel Fuel – 19 litres (5 gallons) $75.00 $56.75

No escort fee when providing own escort.

An escort is required for any load of or exceeding 3.84 metres (12′ 6″) in width.

An escort is required for any load of or exceeding 30.8 metres (101 feet) in length.

FBCL last adjusted Canadian toll rates in April 2021.

Story continues

The primary factor affecting the new US dollar rates is an adjustment for the variance between the two currencies. FBCL continues to monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and public health measures on traffic levels as part of its semi-annual toll rate reviews.

With the US currency toll rate adjustment, FBCL continues to encourage travellers to take advantage of the ease, speed and cost savings provided by the contactless ConneXion pre-paid toll program. In addition to discounted crossings, ConneXion gives travellers access to the convenience of expedited, automated tolling in all lanes. To register for ConneXion, visit federalbridge.ca/conneXion/ .

Rates at Blue Water Bridge are reviewed semi-annually and the next toll rate and U.S. equivalency review is scheduled for April 1, 2023 This toll rate policy is aligned with other international crossings, where tolls are reviewed and adjusted, if necessary, based on economic needs and the value of the exchange rate, on a regular basis.

For detailed toll rates, visit the Blue Water Bridge Toll Rates page on our website at federalbridge.ca .

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rémi Francoeur

Senior Communications Specialist

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

(613) 366-5074 x 114

rfrancoeur@federalbridge.ca



