Feds charge man with planning to blow up an Amazon data center

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Amazon's data centers are now potential targets for extremist attacks, according to law enforcement. As Variety reports, the FBI has arrested Texas resident Seth Aaron Pendley over a charge that he planned to blow up an Amazon Web Services data center in Virginia. Pendley allegedly revealed to an undercover agent that he planned to use plastic explosives to take down data centers in a bid to "kill" most of the internet and the federal institutions that he believed were part of the "oligarchy" in the US.

The Justice Department characterized Pendley as a domestic extremist. He claimed to have been present at the Capitol riot on January 6th, and the FBI first caught word of his plans soon afterward after a tipster warned of "alarming statements" he made on a pro-militia web forum. The accused man reportedly expected people to die in the attacks.

Pendley could serve up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Amazon said in a statement that it took data center security "incredibly seriously."

This comes while Parler is suing Amazon for dumping the social network from AWS, although it's not clear the two are related. 

The supposed plot highlights the internet's dependence on AWS and the possible consequences if an attack is successful. As many have discovered, problems at Amazon data centers can cause outages for a host of services, including tech giants like Adobe. Pendley's attack would have disrupted the internet for many people, not just federal agencies. This also suggests that physical security may be increasingly important for data centers now that terrorists see them as possible targets.

  • Fed Looks Poised to Step Up Buying in Belly of Treasuries Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market’s weight has shifted around in the past year, meaning the Federal Reserve’s $80 billion monthly purchases no longer fit the way they’re supposed to.A reevaluation of how much the central bank is buying of each maturity is in order, likely in the coming months, Lorie Logan, the New York Fed official who manages the purchases, said on Thursday. She told dealers in a speech that the Fed will “make minor technical adjustments to our purchase sectors and increase the frequency at which we update purchase allocations to remain roughly proportional” to supply.Her comments made an especially big splash with 20-year Treasuries, as traders guessed they’ll see the biggest Fed increase. Strategists agree that 20-year bonds are ripe for attention, but also see maturities down to seven years getting a lift.When the Fed began buying Treasuries in March 2020 to calm the market during the pandemic panic, it targeted the sectors that were under the most stress, in quantities as large as $75 billion a day. By June, the program stabilized at $80 billion a month, and the decision of how much of each maturity was based on amounts outstanding at the time.But supply didn’t stand still. The Treasury Department revived 20-year bond issuance in May, which together with increased sizes for other tenors caused the 7- to 20-year sector to grow to 13% of outstanding debt as of March 31, up from 10% in May 2020, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. That’s likely to mean an increase of $3.1 billion a month to purchases in the sector, to $10.3 billion, offset by cuts to shorter-maturity sectors and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, JPMorgan strategists said in a report.The Fed’s current purchase schedule runs through April 13, with a new one set to be released at 3 p.m. New York time that day. Under the current schedule, there have been two purchases a month in the 7- to 20-year sector targeting $3.625 billion.Barclays Plc strategists Andres Mok and Anshul Pradhan in a report also predicted the 7- to 20-year sector would be “the biggest beneficiary” of a rebalance by the Fed, with about $3 billion of additional purchases at the expense of other buckets.While the expected changes “should increase the weighted average maturity of Fed buying,” it’s distinct from the maturity extension that some have predicted the central bank will make in order to counter yield-curve steepening, TD strategists led by Priya Misra said in a note.Though Logan has significant clout, it isn’t her decision. She works at the New York Fed, which implements policy on behalf of the Fed in Washington, but it’s leadership at the latter that makes the call, JPMorgan’s Jay Barry noted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Eerie Equity Calm Puts Wall Street on High Alert for Next Spark

    (Bloomberg) -- The quietest week in stocks so far in 2021 has Wall Street wondering what will break the calm.Equity trading volume plunged as the S&P 500 marched to an all-time high, with the five-day average across U.S. exchanges dropping to 9.5 billion shares traded -- the lowest since October, according to Bloomberg data. Friday was particularly placid, with just 8.7 billion shares moving, the lowest daily total since Christmas Eve.The lull felt especially abrupt after 13 months of frenzied trading brought the fastest bear market ever and a furious rally not equaled in 90 years. Stuck-at-home traders turned online brokerages into casinos, while vaccine approvals in November sparked more euphoria, spurring investors into stocks they’d shunned for months. Since then, more than $575 billion has poured into the market, exceeding total inflows for the prior 12 years combined, according to Bank of America data.That all changed in April, and theories abound as to what’s behind it. The retail mania has cooled as economic restrictions eased. Stimulus bets got settled. A brief bout of selling sparked higher yields was becalmed by a chorus of Federal Reserve officials. Economic data is starting to help justify valuations. There are just fewer major issues left to drive massive market bets. No matter, say money managers, the tranquility won’t last.“We were going 100 miles an hour and now we’re back within the speed limit,” Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said by phone. “We’re going to see a resurgence of volumes and volatility because this year is going to be like no other year that people have ever seen in terms of economic growth, earnings growth, inflation, a brand-new framework for the Federal Reserve.”After a 1.4% rally Monday, the S&P 500 ground out three more records to end the week as trading volumes slowed to pre-pandemic averages. The index notched a third straight weekly gain, and the Cboe Volatility Index slipped to its lowest level in 14 months. Fading bets on Fed hikes spurred the biggest weekly drop in 5-year Treasury yields since June.Traders whipsawed by the pandemic tumult are unmoved by the calm and point to signs that more turbulence is to come. Take the VIX. At 17, it’s stubbornly elevated compared to its average of 14.9 in the seven years through 2019. Bets that the summer will bring more market chaos have pushed the spread between the VIX and implied 30-day volatility four months from now to the widest level in almost nine years.Bond markets show similar expectations for fireworks -- short interest in the $14 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund as a percentage of shares outstanding rose to the highest level since 2017 this week, IHS Markit Ltd. data show, even as the ETF rallied.Meanwhile, Wall Street prognosticators think the advance that pushed S&P 500 to dot-com-era valuations is likely exhausted for the year. At an all-time high of 4,128.80, the index closed Friday ahead of the average year-end target of 4,099 from strategists tracked by Bloomberg.Skeptics have cited everything from rising yields to stretched valuation and potential tax hikes as reason for caution. Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup Inc. whose 2021 target sat at 3,800, expects the Fed to start rolling back monetary stimulus later this year and earnings guidance to weaken, posing headwinds for stocks and stoking volatility.“Sentiment is in very worrisome territory as is valuation, yet money flows continue to push indices higher,” Levkovich wrote in a note earlier this week. “Huge fiscal stimulus and supportive central banks have created the notion of there being no need to be risk averse,” he added. “Indeed, all developments are perceived as positive news. Yet, such one-sided views are not usually a good starting point.”Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners is feeling more optimistic. She expects the kickoff of what’s expected to be the best earnings season since 2018 to breathe life back into the stocks, with big lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. set to report next week. First-quarter profits from S&P 500 firms probably expanded 24%, led by carmakers, banks and retailers, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.“Unless there’s some other craziness going, like Covid, earnings always drive the market,” said Forrest, the firm’s chief investment officer. “We are heading into earnings season and the bar has been set really low, and I think the first quarter has been pretty good, so that’s encouraging.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Closes Lower With Underlying Market Structure Holding Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower, yet its underlying market structure firmed, as investors assessed the challenges to a global economic recovery.West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 0.3% on Thursday after a choppy session. Despite fluctuations in headline prices, the oil futures curve is showing strength. The premium on the nearest global benchmark Brent contract rose to the highest in a week against the following month. The bullish backwardation structure indicates tightening supplies. WTI’s so-called prompt spread also strengthened.Yet, signs of a mixed economic recovery pressured benchmark crude. In the U.S., where a rebound in consumption is occurring amid a widespread vaccine rollout, jobless claims unexpectedly rose, highlighting the choppy road ahead. Meanwhile, India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, reported a record number of daily Covid-19 cases, and several nations including the Netherlands are limiting the use of a Covid-19 vaccine due to potential complications.“The market’s waiting to see which way this goes,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “The question is, is demand really recovering enough to absorb the increase in OPEC output?”U.S. benchmark crude futures have been stuck in a narrow band around $60 a barrel in recent weeks. While signs of demand picking up in places like the U.S. has buoyed sentiment, fresh Covid-19 outbreaks and renewed lockdowns in other parts of the world have acted as a counterweight. Despite recent price setbacks, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the country remains confident in its decision to gradually increase production.See also: Saudi Minister Confident that OPEC+ Made Right Output Decision“CTA and momentum funds remain directionally long oil futures, but have pared down position sizes in recent days and weeks due to elevated market volatility and a stronger U.S. dollar,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. These factors are starting to reverse, which could signal that the liquidation phase is nearing an end for CTAs, he said.With virus cases continuing to flare up, the chances of a simultaneous reopening of the global economy over the northern-hemisphere summer have decreased, RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a report. However, it is possible that an easing of lockdowns could be phased around the world over that period, they said, aiding the market as fall approaches.Facts Global Energy increased its estimate for global oil demand growth this year to 6 million barrels a day, up 75,000 barrels a day from its previous forecast. Yet, U.K. government modeling shows a relaxation in restrictions may lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, FGE said. If applied to the rest of the world, such a scenario would see a significant slowdown in the consumption recovery.Meanwhile, developments on discussions between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers surrounding the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal are adding further complexity to the market’s supply and demand equation. Iran’s chief negotiator at the talks in Vienna said the sides were focusing on removing U.S. sanctions in a single step, according to a statement that didn’t specify what Tehran was offering in return. The U.S. hasn’t yet responded to the comments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Notch Longest Weekly Rally Since October: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed to another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar advanced.The S&P 500 closed above 4,100 and posted its third-straight weekly rally -- the longest winning streak since October. Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for this year. Honeywell International Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on an analyst upgrade. Boeing Co. retreated after grounding dozens of 737 Max jets to repair an electrical flaw that emerged in recently delivered models.Equities extended a surge from their March 2020 lows to about 85% as Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that policy will remain supportive. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is looking for evidence on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting rates. Still, a report showing the rise in producer prices added fuel to the debate about the path of inflation.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1904.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.65 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.66%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $59.32 a barrel.Gold slid 0.7% to $1,742.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H-Energy’s Ex-Dubai-Based LNG Trading Arm Being Liquidated

    (Bloomberg) -- A liquefied natural gas trading company that was until recently based in Dubai and part of India’s Hiranandani Group is being liquidated, according to a letter to creditors seen by Bloomberg News.HE Mideast Ltd. had insufficient funds to meet its debts, according to the letter, dated April 1, seen by Bloomberg. The firm defaulted on at least $50 million worth of debt to LNG suppliers including Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said people with knowledge of the matter.The company took speculative positions on physical and paper LNG trades over the last few years, which strapped them with debt they were unable to repay, said the people, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.Novato Investing Ltd., current owner of HE Mideast, declined to comment on any liquidation. Shell declined to comment, and Petronas didn’t respond to a request to comment. Petronas signed a supply deal with the company in 2018. Shell and Petronas declined to comment.Novato has appointed FTI Consulting as liquidator for HE Mideast, and will hold its first meeting with creditors on April 20, according to the letter to creditors. FTI declined to comment.HE Mideast changed its name from H-Energy Mideast DMCC in July 2020, and was established as a Dubai-based trading firm by H-Energy Global Ltd. in 2014, according to a certificate of name change and trading license seen by Bloomberg News. The company recently had ownership transferred to Novato Investing Ltd. and was re-domiciled to the British Virgin Islands, the people said.H-Energy Global, a member of India’s Hiranandani Group, is a smaller, new entrant in the LNG space.(Updates with no comment from Shell and Petronas in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Reassurance; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has the tools to curb any inflation pressures, which are expected to be temporary as the economy reopens.The S&P 500 notched a fresh record amid slow trading. Volume on U.S. exchanges remained under 10 billion shares, hitting another low for the year. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks as giants such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rallied. Energy producers and banks retreated. Treasuries rose, while the dollar fell.One day after the Fed’s March minutes struck a dovish tone for the path of monetary policy, Powell said the central bank would react if inflation expectations started “moving persistently and materially” above levels officials are comfortable with. He also noted that disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound, which remains “uneven and incomplete.”“The doves are in control, and today’s cautious comments from Fed Chair Powell delivered another reiteration of their ultra-accommodative stance,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said it’s too soon for central bankers to discuss tapering asset purchases as long as the pandemic continues. Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid five basis points to 1.62%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.60 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,756.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

