U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.10
    +42.44 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.44
    +268.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,031.82
    +173.98 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.47
    +4.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.41
    +0.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    +31.90 (+1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.48 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.1020 (-6.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6400
    -0.2870 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,801.07
    -862.36 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,379.29
    -1.66 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

FBI director: Social media is ‘key amplifier’ of domestic extremism

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Social media platforms play a pivotal role in amplifying domestic extremism, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Social media has become, in many ways, the key amplifier to domestic violent extremism just as it has for malign foreign influence,” Wray said at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing reported by The Wall Street Journal. He also warned that social media’s “echo chamber” effect has exacerbated the issue.

While Wray didn’t single out specific platforms and “stopped short of blaming” the companies, his remarks come as pressure mounts for the companies to do more to combat extremist groups, and prevent users from being radicalized.

Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have been pushed to answer for their role in enabling the spread disinformation over the last year. The issue has become particularly significant during the pandemic, and in the wake of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. At a hearing last month, lawmakers in Congress grilled Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey on whether they would take responsibility for their role their platforms played in the insurrection.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI director says U.S. far-right extremists traveled to network in Europe

    Racially motivated and far-right American extremists have engaged with like-minded activists overseas and traveled abroad to meet with them, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told a Congressional hearing on Thursday. FBI director Christopher Wray told a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing that his agency considered right-wing militants in the United States to be the domestic extremists with the most extensive international ties and that they had established social media connectivity across borders. Wray said some U.S. far-right extremists had traveled to Europe to meet and possibly train with activists.

  • FitXR's VR fitness club offers multiplayer workouts with a monthly subscription

    FitXR is becoming a VR fitness club, with multiplayer. Could it replace real gyms?

  • Oculus titles can now offer subscriptions via the Quest store

    You can now subscribe to online fitness and productivity suites through the Quest store.

  • Microsoft Edge Kids Mode rolls out in the US

    We learned in February that Microsoft was testing a Kids Mode for its Edge browser — as of today, it's now available for English users in the US.

  • 'F1 2021' is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on July 16th

    It's the first announcement of a Codemasters game since EA bought the racing specialist.

  • Arcade Fire release a 45-minute song through Headspace's mindfulness app

    'Memories In The Age Of Anxiety' appears on a John Legend-curated playlist.

  • Jeff Bezos says Amazon has to treat its employees better

    Jeff Bezos is leaving Amazon with 200 million Prime subscribers.

  • Azerbaijan’s display of dead soldiers’ helmets sparks outrage in Armenia

    Park publicly degrades victims of war and their families, Armenia says

  • US expels Russian diplomats in response to SolarWinds hack

    The US has expelled Russian diplomats and imposed new sanctions in response to the SolarWinds hack and election interference.

  • Google Earth's biggest update in years adds free 3D timelapse videos

    Google Earth is getting its biggest update to the service since 2017. It's adding 3D timelapse videos that anyone can watch and download for free.

  • Mercedes EQS first look: The pinnacle of EV luxury

    The EQS is an EV take on the Mercedes-Benz S Class, the company's classic luxury model. While we wait for US pricing, Mercedes gave us an opportunity to check out the vehicle and test some of its features.

  • ‘Days Gone’ hits Steam and Epic Games Store on May 19th

    Sony's survival horror game will have 21:9 ultra-wide monitor support on PC.

  • Vaccination in the U.S. was never expected to go perfectly — or provide 100% protection against COVID-19

    Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca sagas illustrate strength of COVID-19 strategy, but experts say reports of blood clots and vaccinated people getting the coronavirus are not exactly a surprise.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Direct Listing Gets $100B+ Valuation as Share Price Jumps in Nasdaq Debut

    The Coinbase listing is seen as a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Steady Near Record Highs, as All Eyes on Coinbase Listing

    Crypto bulls are taking over the market in anticipation of Coinbase's direct listing.

  • Citigroup profit jumps, plans Asia and EMEA exits as Fraser makes her mark

    Citigroup Inc trounced first-quarter profit expectations, thanks to a rebound in the broader economy and a jump in investment banking activity, and said it will exit some overseas businesses as new chief executive Jane Fraser starts to make her mark on the country's third-largest lender. Citigroup's share price was broadly flat in afternoon trading. "Our first impression is the incoming CEO Jane Fraser is striking the right cord on messaging a sense of urgency to undertake strategic changes that enhance the profitability profile," UBS analyst Saul Martinez wrote in a note.

  • Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- As Bitcoin hits records and Coinbase Global Inc. goes public, ETF issuers are betting en masse that U.S. regulators will green-light a fund tracking the largest cryptocurrency at long last.No fewer than eight applications for a Bitcoin ETF have now been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission since late December, after billionaire Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. joined the list on Monday.It is racing with the likes of Fidelity Investments for first-mover advantage as conviction grows that the SEC will relent after years of rejected applications. With the first North American Bitcoin ETF in Canada already at $1 billion in assets, industry-watchers are wagering the agency will follow its northern neighbor’s lead.“Anyone who wants to launch a Bitcoin ETF and has been waiting wants to make sure their hat is in the ring if/when the SEC approves,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said. “So if they’re not first, they’re at least on the radar.”Bitcoin rose for a seventh straight day on Wednesday morning, hitting the highest on record and trading at about $63,900 as of 6:12 a.m. in New York. The all-time high comes as Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, prepares to list on the Nasdaq.Whether Gary Gensler, the nominee to be next SEC chairman, will prove more open-minded toward a Bitcoin ETF than his predecessor Jay Clayton remains unclear. The agency has rejected every crypto ETF application since the first was filed in 2013 amid concerns about manipulation and criminal activity.An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.This time around, there’s more attention on the potential benefits of a Bitcoin ETF as a way to reduce market distortions.The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) is the largest crypto product. In its current structure as an investment trust, it lacks the share creation and redemption process that helps an ETF keeps its price in line with its holdings. That makes GBTC vulnerable to dislocations like its monster premium at the end of 2020 relative to the Bitcoin it held, or the record discount it swung to earlier this year.In a report on Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. touted the benefits of a listed ETF over the closed-end trust to reduce tracking errors. Grayscale Investments LLC, the firm behind GBTC, has said it is “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF.That means the pipeline is even larger than the eight official applications.“There’s a huge amount of pressure on the SEC to do something,” said Nic Carter, a partner at crypto-focused venture firm Castle Island Ventures. “The trust has way outgrown its structure and the lack of an arbitrage mechanism is causing a fair amount of harm to holders.”Between events like the Reddit-fueled GameStop Corp. mania and the recent blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, the SEC may have bigger priorities. But the Bitcoin ETF clock is ticking.The regulator has now acknowledged applications from VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments, meaning it has a limited period of time in which to approve or reject their proposals, though it can also extend its deliberations.“They would have to either approve or deny both WisdomTree and VanEck in 2021,” Seyffart said. “Personally, I just can’t see the SEC denying both of them, unless something changes.”Other ETF watchers are similarly bullish on a turning of the regulatory tide.“At some point, if we’re not already there, the SEC runs out of reasons for not approving,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks soar to fresh peaks, dollar slips

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and European earnings pointed to a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower in afternoon trade, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation is heating up as economies reopen.

  • Japan state-backed funds consider offer for Toshiba - report

    Japan Investment Corp (JIC) and Norinchukin Bank are considering buying Toshiba Corp, the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun reported on Thursday, a Japan-led bid which may be more palatable to regulators and management than rival offers by foreign funds. Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners, which has already made a preliminary offer for Toshiba, may join the bid to take the conglomerate private, but the Japanese funds would lead the offer, the newspaper said. JIC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, whereas Norinchukin officials were not immediately available.