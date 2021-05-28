U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.25
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,583.00
    +146.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,669.50
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.30
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.87
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.70
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    -0.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    -0.62 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4184
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9000
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,019.27
    -1,193.08 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.94
    -26.36 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.54
    +26.87 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

The FBI will feed compromised passwords to Have I Been Pwned

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Have I Been Pwned, the website that gives you a way to check which of your login details have been compromised by data breaches, is working with the FBI to grow its database. The partnership will give the website access to fresh passwords as they become compromised, depending on what the feds are investigating at the moment. Troy Hunt, the website's creator, has announced the partnership, explaining that the FBI reached out to ask if there's a way to provide the agency with an "avenue to feed compromised passwords into HIBP and surface them via the Pwned Passwords feature."

As Hunt explained, the FBI is involved into all sorts of investigations into digital crimes, such as botnets, ransomware, online child sexual exploitation and terrorism. The compromised passwords they find are often being used by crime rings, so the passwords' quick addition to the HIBP database would be extremely helpful. That said, the website doesn't have a way for the feds to quickly feed passwords into its database yet. 

Thus, Hunt is asking people to help develop an ingestion route for the data now that HBP has open sourced its code base. He first announced that he will open source Have I Been Pwned's code base last year to ensure a more sustainable future for the website. Now, HIBP is officially an open source project under the non-profit org .NET Foundation. Hunt has listed what he's thinking of for the FBI password ingestion code, if you think you'll be able to help. He said he's hoping that the "scope of this facility may expand in the future" to enable other law enforcement agencies to contribute their own finds.

Bryan A. Vorndran, Assistant Director of FBI'sCyber Division, said:

"We are excited to be partnering with HIBP on this important project to protect victims of online credential theft. It is another example of how important public/private partnerships are in the fight against cybercrime."

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook will no longer remove posts claiming COVID-19 was ‘man-made’

    Claiming that COVID-19 was ‘man-made’ will no longer get your post removed by Facebook.

  • NASA's Mars copter survives 'anomaly' during its sixth flight

    NASA's Ingenuity copter wobbled didn't fall down during its sixth flight tour of Mars.

  • 'Dying Light 2 Stay Human' heads to PC and consoles on December 7th

    Dying Light 2 finally has a release date and a new subtitle.

  • Google-backed autonomous flight company Merlin will power a fleet of 55 aircraft

    Google-backed Merlin Labs is partnering with Dynamic Aviation to retrofit 55 utility aircraft with its self-driving software.

  • Jerry O'Connell 'Had No Idea' Stand By Me Costar Wil Wheaton Felt 'Forced' to Act by Parents

    "I wish I was older back then so I could have said, 'Hey Wil, hey man is anything [wrong]?' " Jerry O'Connell said Wednesday on The Talk

  • Nintendo's ‘Game Builder Garage’ is a powerful and complex game creation tool

    Nintendo's upcoming 'Game Builder Garage' hopes to teach kids the fundamentals of good game design.

  • San Jose approves massive Google 'Downtown West' project

    After nearly four years of securing community buy-in, Google's plan for a San Jose campus is moving forward.

  • PayPal and Venmo will let you send cryptocurrency to third-party wallets

    Until now, users have been limited to buying, selling, holding and checking out with crypto.

  • Acer's new Chromebook lineup includes one with a giant 17.3-inch screen

    Ahead of Computex next week, Acer is announcing a slew of new laptops, including a set of four new Chromebooks. Easily the most unusual of the batch is Acer's Chromebook 317, which includes a massive 17.3-inch display.

  • Acer upgrades its ConceptD laptop line with Intel 11th-Gen chips

    Acer has given its ConceptD creator notebook lineup a refresh, equipping the latest models with Intel's 11th-gen H-series processors.

  • EA’s Ultimate Team raked in $3k per minute last year

    A 'substantial portion' of that came from FIFA Ultimate Team.

  • Market Wrap: Weak PayPal Pump Leaves Market Mostly Flat With BTC at $38K, ETH $2.7K

    Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility has been dropping the past two days. So has gold's.

  • M&S to shut a third of core store estate over a decade

    Marks & Spencer plans to have about 30% fewer combined clothing and food stores in 10 years time as more sales shift online, but will still open new shops when prime sites - like six former Debenhams outlets - become free, it said on Wednesday. CEO Steve Rowe said that would be achieved by "rotating the estate" at 110 locations. About 35 full line stores will be relocated, about 45 will become food stores and about 30 sites will be exited over a ten year period, he told reporters after M&S published 2020-21 results.

  • Traders Grapple With Grief While India’s Markets Keep Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 continues to ravage India, financial professionals across the country are grappling with an increasingly surreal disconnect between the epidemic’s devastation and a record-breaking boom in local markets.The world’s worst coronavirus outbreak has battered India’s economy and lifted its official Covid death toll to more than 318,000 -- a figure that experts say is likely a significant undercount.And yet investors continue to snap up Indian assets, fueling a 65% rally in the Nifty 50 Index over the past 12 months that has outpaced every other major equity benchmark worldwide. The measure’s surge to a record on Thursday has coincided with the fastest rate of Indian initial public offerings since 2017 and an unprecedented flood of foreign-currency bond issuance by local companies.While the combination of pandemic pain and financial-market euphoria is hardly unique to India, nowhere else has the contrast been so extreme.Bulls say the gains are justified by central bank stimulus at home and abroad, along with signs that the current virus wave may be peaking and optimism that India’s long-term economic growth potential will emerge from the crisis intact. Skeptics point to overly rosy earnings estimates and the risk of further outbreaks in a country where vaccination rates remain stubbornly low. India’s central bank weighed in on Thursday, warning in its annual report that the surge in stocks “poses the risk of a bubble.”What’s clear is that financiers on all sides of the debate are stretched thin. Booming markets have left the industry swamped with work at a time when many employees have been sickened by the virus. Some have had to franticly search for medical help after hospitals were overrun and oxygen supplies fell short. Almost everyone has at least one friend or family member who has died.“You feel numb, as if we are in the midst of a war and are losing people one after the other,” said Vikaas Sachdeva, the Mumbai-based chief executive officer of Emkay Investment Managers Ltd., who lost four members of his extended family to the virus.Sachdeva expects Indian markets to be volatile in the near term as investors weigh uncertainties around the vaccination program and the possibility of a third wave. His firm has been buying shares of Indian companies with “high quality” management, betting that the country’s long-term investment case remains intact.India’s $2.9 trillion stock market has been buoyed in part by resilient demand from international investors, who’ve purchased a net $34.9 billion of shares over the past 12 months. While they pared holdings in April and early May, buying by local mutual funds and insurance companies has helped fill the gap. A steady decline in reported Covid cases since mid-May -- along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to avoid another nationwide lockdown -- have added weight to calls for further market gains.Indian companies have taken advantage of the exuberance in markets to raise about $4 billion via public offerings since the start of the year, on track for the busiest first-half since 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The IPO boom is being driven by Indian technology companies coming of age with businesses doing better than expected,” said Sunil Khaitan, India head of global capital markets at Bank of America. “Tech companies are advancing their fundraising plans and financial sponsors also believe this is a good time to bring in public market investors in these companies amidst ample global liquidity.”Khaitan expects India IPO volumes to more than double in 2021 from the previous year.The surge in activity has left some financial firms scrambling to complete deals after employees were sidelined by the virus. The head of equity capital markets at a Mumbai-based investment bank, who asked not be named discussing private matters, said that at one point 25% of his 40-person group was infected.About 200,000 Indian bank employees have been infected and 1,200 have died since the pandemic began, the industry’s largest union estimated this month.Among the biggest risks for India market optimists is another virus wave. Just 3.2% of the population has been fully vaccinated, versus 39.7% in the U.S. and 10.1% in Brazil, according to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Tracker.The Indian economy’s recovery from last year’s recession is already showing signs of sputtering. The country lost 10 million jobs in May, according to private research firm Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. Among the 40 companies in the Nifty 50 index that have posted quarterly results so far, more than half have missed analysts’ estimates. While India’s central bank predicts the economy will grow at a 10.5% pace this fiscal year, other forecasters including S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service have recently cut their estimates to below 10%.“If this Covid situation keeps affecting newer areas and new strains keep emerging, then there is a problem for the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.Sachdeva, the Emkay CEO, said Covid will impact him and his colleagues in ways that go far beyond their work in finance. He’s reading “The Difficulty of Being Good” by Gurcharan Das, who writes about his search for a meaningful life.“The pandemic has brought about a change in many of us and we are more aware of things that matter most in life,” Sachdeva said. “We would though have to see if this is indeed a permanent change when life comes back normal.”(Updates death toll in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xiaomi’s Profit Beats as Smartphone Growth Outpaces Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp.’s quarterly profit beat estimates after the world’s third-largest smartphone maker narrowed the gap with market leaders Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. in shipments.The Beijing-based company posted an adjusted net income of 6.1 billion yuan ($949 million) in the quarter ended in March, surpassing the highest estimate of 5.3 billion yuan compiled by Bloomberg. Higher finance income and tax refunds contributed to the profit beat. Revenue jumped 55% to 76.9 billion yuan, also ahead of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday.Billionaire co-founder Lei Jun is seeking new battlegrounds for the 11-year-old company that has already expanded from smartphones to a wide spectrum of consumer electronics, including smart TVs and laptops. The entrepreneur in March unveiled a $10 billion foray into carmaking, embarking on its biggest-ever overhaul.“We managed to realize a very fast growth for in smartphone business with an increased gross profit,” President Wang Xiang said on a conference call. “That was helped by our strategy of realizing more higher-end products.”On Wednesday, a U.S. court issued a final order that formally removes sanctions that could have blocked American investment in Xiaomi. The company had been accused of alleged links to China’s military in the waning days of the Trump administration, though it disputed that charge and sued the U.S. government. The Defense Department has agreed that a final order vacating the designation “would be appropriate,” according to a May legal filing.The court order marks a rare victory for China’s technology giants caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, which had under former President Donald Trump targeted scores of Chinese tech companies over national security concerns. Huawei Technologies Co., once among Xiaomi’s biggest rivals in smartphones, was cut off from its key suppliers as a result of a series of restrictions imposed by the U.S.The lifting of the U.S. blacklisting means Xiaomi can now focus on growing its businesses, including in smartphones -- responsible for roughly 60% of company’s revenue -- as well as nascent endeavors like smart cars. The company had shipped 48.6 million handsets worldwide in the first three months of the year, a 64.8% increase from a year ago and the fastest growth among the top five vendors, according to research firm International Data Corp.Xiaomi grew its share of the premium market in China, which allowed the company to boost its average selling prices, the company said Wednesday. Despite potential competition from Honor, the smartphone brand spun off from Huawei, Xiaomi intends to stick with its existing strategy and expand offline channels to keep its sales momentum going, Wang said. But the company faces “tremendous challenges” in India -- where it holds a 28% share of the smartphone market -- because of the deadly coronavirus wave in the South Asian nation, he added.Xiaomi remains among “the biggest beneficiaries from Huawei’s smartphone retrenchment,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman wrote in a research note ahead of the earnings release.Lei is also joining tech leaders from Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook to Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei in the already crowded electric vehicles market. Calling it his last startup endeavor, he set up a stand-alone unit inside Xiaomi to focus on development of next-generation EVs. It’s said to mulling over a 1.5 billion yuan joint-investment in auto driving chipmaker Black Sesame Tech as an attempt to broaden its reach in the sector. The company’s car project remains in an early stage, Wang added.EV sales could bring 18 billion yuan in sales for Xiaomi by 2030, a “modest opportunity” given the company’s 2020 revenue was north of 245 billion yuan, according to Kanterman.Those efforts may be hampered by a global semiconductor shortage that is affecting production in areas from video game consoles to automobiles. Chip lead times -- the gap between ordering a chip and taking delivery -- have climbed to the highest since 2017, forcing manufacturers to idle plants and fueling a shortage of key consumer goods.While the shortages may not be resolved within this year, Xiaomi hasn’t adjusted annual sales targets, Wang told reporters Wednesday.“Chip shortage is seasonal and usually repeats every four years. This round of shortage maybe worse than previous ones,” he said. “For Xiaomi, it’s not a very serious issue because the resources we currently have are good enough to realize a nice growth. We will use this opportunity to improve our efficiency and utilize our business.”(Updates with details from filing, executive comments.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Headwinds: Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.

    When U.S. President Joe Biden's administration approved the country’s first major offshore wind farm this month, it billed the move as the start of a new clean energy industry that by the end of the decade will create over 75,000 U.S. jobs. Industry executives and analysts do not contest that claim, but they make a clarification: For the first several years at least, most of the manufacturing jobs stemming from the U.S. offshore wind industry will be in Europe. Offshore wind project developers plan to ship massive blades, towers and other components for at least the initial wave of U.S. projects from factories in France, Spain and elsewhere before potentially opening up manufacturing plants on U.S. shores, according to Reuters interviews with executives from three of the world’s leading wind turbine makers.

  • Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Lending Firm Ledn Raises $30M From Alan Howard, Coinbase and More

    Kingsway Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Susquehanna and other investors also participated in the Series A round.

  • Amazon-MGM Slammed by Tech Foes on Likely Path to Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the spreading tentacles of America’s technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies’ growth.Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed the MGM deal as the latest example of how the industry’s biggest players snap up companies to expand their reach, even as they face a flurry of antitrust lawsuits and moves by lawmakers to rein them in.“Another day. Another mega merger,” tweeted Representative David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who led a sweeping investigation of Amazon, Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. “Amazon’s proposed purchase of MGM reinforces what we already know -- they are laser-focused on expanding and entrenching their monopoly power.”Amazon announced the MGM deal a day after being sued by the attorney general of Washington, D.C., who said the online retailer is engaging in anticompetitive conduct that’s leading to higher prices for consumers. The case, the first government antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in the U.S., opened a new front in the regulatory assault on the tech industry.Attorneys general from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have joined the list of officials looking at Amazon for potential antitrust violations, which already included California, New York, Washington state and the Federal Trade Commission, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Thursday.Amazon was little changed at $3,249.36 at 11:11 a.m. in New York.The MGM deal presents an early test for the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda. The president has yet to nominate an assistant attorney general to run the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which would probably review the MGM deal.For those troubled about the relentless growth of the biggest tech companies, the MGM acquisition could highlight how antitrust law falls short, said Sam Weinstein, who teaches antitrust at Cardozo School of Law in New York. Under traditional antitrust analysis, which would look at whether Amazon will gain outsized market power in film and TV content, the MGM deal is very likely to be cleared by regulators, he said.“If you’re really concerned about how big a company is -- just how big it is, not that it’s creating a monopoly in a particular market -- this acquisition will bother you, and the antitrust laws as currently constituted aren’t designed to deal with something like this,” Weinstein said.Amazon is the second-largest paid streaming service in the world behind Netflix Inc., and the MGM acquisition will give it more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including “Rocky,” “RoboCop” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”But the combination still leaves many studios competing to produce content. MGM doesn’t even rank among the top five Hollywood studios by box office share: Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Sony Group Corp. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Then there’s Netflix, which produces its own content for its streaming service, including hits like “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”That’s not stopping criticism of the takeover.“In acquiring MGM Studios, Amazon is brazenly trying to take over another sector of the economy,” said Sarah Miller, the executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly organization in Washington. “Congress should respond quickly by passing bipartisan legislation to ban mergers by large tech firms.”On Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a fierce critic of tech platforms, said on Twitter that Amazon is a monopoly that “shouldn’t be able to buy anything else. Period.”“This is a major acquisition that has the potential to impact millions of consumers,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate’s antitrust panel. “The Department of Justice must conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal won’t risk harming competition.”Amazon and its tech peers have bought hundreds of companies in the last decade, none of which has been stopped by antitrust enforcers. Their buying spree has triggered criticism that antitrust cops aren’t being aggressive enough to challenge the companies. It’s also fueling calls for new legislation that would revise antitrust laws.The $8.45 billion MGM deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition after Whole Foods Market Inc., the grocery chain Amazon bought for about $13.7 billion in 2017. That deal was cleared by antitrust officials at the FTC without an in-depth investigation.With the Whole Foods deal, Amazon was making a major acquisition in a market where it wasn’t a big player, so it didn’t raise competition concerns. The MGM acquisition fits the same pattern, said Jennifer Rie, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who expects the deal will clear the antitrust review. That will probably help build support for antitrust legislation that will give enforcers new tools to stop deals, she said.The biggest critics of the tech companies “simply don’t think these companies should be able to get any bigger,” Rie said. “That’s not where the law stands now.”(Updates with news about more states scrutinizing Amazon in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JD Logistics Gains on Debut After $3.2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. rose as much as 18% on its first day of trading after raising $3.2 billion in Hong Kong’s second-largest initial public offering this year.Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. climbed to as high as HK$47.75 in Hong Kong on Friday, before giving up some of their gains. The stock had been priced at HK$40.36, the lower end of its offered range, fueling concern that demand for new listings in the Asian financial center has cooled after the blockbuster coming-out party of Kuaishou Technology earlier this year. JD.com was little changed.The listing will allow JD Logistics to expand its network of more than 900 warehouses into less-developed regions of China and new markets overseas, while adding to the $782 million it’s spent on technology between 2018 and 2020. The company joins internet giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan in boosting spending, as increased antitrust scrutiny from regulators in Beijing threatens their most lucrative businesses from e-commerce to fintech.“Frankly speaking, the focus for next few years will still be growth,” Chief Executive Officer Yu Rui said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We will focus on business expansion and revenue growth for the next several years. Our net margin will keep improving in the long-term.”Created in 2007 and set up as a standalone unit under JD.com a decade later, JD Logistics’ networks include both so-called last mile and longer distance lines, as well as cold chain and bulky item networks, according to its prospectus. It is still loss-making, reporting a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan ($642 million) last year.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysJD Logistics’ IPO valuation of up to $32 billion is reasonable compared with peers given its stronger growth prospects, despite the likelihood of further losses in 2021, in our view. Earnings volatility can be expected while the company prioritizes business and market-share growth over profitability in the near to medium terms.-- James Teo and Chris Muckensturm, analystsClick here for the researchWith just a 2.7% share of the logistics industry, JD Logistics is seeking to expand its footprint outside China, including into Europe, where rivals like Alibaba’s Cainiao have also been growing. The company will probably set up logistics centers on the continent within a year, Yu said in the interview. The intense competition in the business of providing logistics to other enterprises means JD Logistics will be relatively insulated from Chinese scrutiny as it ventures overseas, he added.“JD Logistics is doing better than any other companies in B2B sector in terms of ensuring the benefits of our front-line workers and regulatory compliance,” said Yu, a JD Group veteran of 13 years. “From our point of view, we don’t see much potential risks in regulation.”JD Logistics’ debut is far more muted compared with the 161% first-day surge for short-video platform Kuaishou. It is the second unit to be spun off from JD.com in the past six months, following the December listing of JD Health International Inc. The e-commerce operator had also sought to list its fintech division last year before a crackdown on the sector forced it to shelve its plans.Decoupling from its parent will allow JD Logistics to tap new customers, including short video platforms like ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin and Kuaishou that are increasingly expanding into online shopping, according to Jacob Cooke, chief executive officer at e-commerce and technology consultancy WPIC. That will allow the firm to expand its market share and bring about economies of scale that will help it achieve profitability, he added.“JD Logistics fits in very well with the regulatory plans of the Chinese government in breaking up these monopolies and really allowing them to go get a new customer base operating independently, like they are now,” Cooke said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Now that they’re independent -- and there’s so much that goes on with data sharing in China too -- but that’s really going to make other platforms and other brands feel more comfortable using JD Logistic’s products to help with their fulfillment.”(Updates shares, adds analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.