FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse, AP source says

ERIC TUCKER and SARAH BRUMFIELD
1 min read
0

The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The FBI was present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The investigation was first reported by the Washington Post.

The container ship Dali left Baltimore’s port in the early hours of March 26, laden with cargo and headed for Sri Lanka, when it struck one of the bridge’s supporting columns, causing the span to collapse into the Patapsco River and sending six members of a roadwork crew plunging to their deaths.

Divers have recovered three bodies from the underwater wreckage, while the remaining three victims are still unaccounted for.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said last week that investigators are focusing on the electrical power system of the massive container ship that veered off course. The ship experienced power issues moments before the crash, as evidenced in videos showing its lights going out and coming back on.

Homendy said information gleaned from the vessel’s voyage data recorder is relatively basic, “so that information in the engine room will help us tremendously.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • M&T Bank profit slumps 25% after interest income fall

    M&T Bank posted a 25% drop in first-quarter profit on Monday as higher deposit costs reduced its interest income, and a turmoil in the commercial real estate (CRE) industry prompted it to set aside more rainy-day funds. Regional lenders have had to pay higher interest rates on deposits to prevent customers from fleeing to higher-yielding alternatives, such as money market funds. Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank's net interest income - the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits - fell 8% to $1.68 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier.

  • New Metals Sanctions Push Russia Further Into China's Embrace

    (Bloomberg) -- US and UK sanctions on Russian metals will cement China as Moscow’s buyer of last resort for key commodities, and enhance Shanghai’s role as a venue to set prices for materials crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Isr

  • Piedmont Lithium gets mining permit for North Carolina project

    The proposed mine, which can produce 30,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year, could become one of North America's largest sources of Lithium. Shares of Piedmont, which first applied for the permit in August 2021, rose 24% in premarket trade. "We plan to develop Carolina Lithium as one of the lowest-cost, most sustainable lithium hydroxide operations in the world," said CEO Keith Phillips.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 In Right Now

    These companies have proven themselves in the past -- and could go on to win in the future.

  • Like Nvidia Stock but Prefer ETFs? This Is the Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest In Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Other Megatrends.

    This top-performing semiconductor exchange-traded fund's (ETF's) largest holding is Nvidia stock, which accounts for 20% of its total portfolio.

  • Why employers should (and have to) hire older workers

    Roughly 1 in 5 Americans over 65 were employed in 2023, four times the number in the mid-80s. Employers are gradually recognizing the value of older workers and taking steps to retain them.

  • Oil slips as risk premium eases after Iran attack

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices drifted lower on Monday, with the market downplaying the risk of broader regional conflagration after Iran's weekend attack on Israel. Brent futures for June delivery fell 70 cents, or about 0.8%, to $89.75 a barrel by 1133 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery were down 74 cents, or about 0.9%, at $84.92. Oil benchmarks had risen on Friday in anticipation of Iran's retaliatory attack, with prices touching their highest since October.

  • OpenAI bids for Japan business as it opens Tokyo office

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Microsoft backed artificial intelligence startup OpenAI made a pitch for business in Japan on Monday as it opened its first Asia office in Tokyo. "This is just the first step in what I hope will be a long-term partnership with the people of Japan, government leaders, businesses and research institutions," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a video message. Altman and Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap have hosted hundreds of Fortune 500 company executives in the United States and Britain this month to pitch for business, Reuters has reported.

  • US growth may be a global boon, but inflation could derail the train

    U.S. economic growth that keeps motoring above its potential is emerging as a key prop for an ongoing global expansion, but spillovers from persistently high inflation and tight monetary policy in the world's largest economy could pose new risks to a hoped-for "soft landing" around the world. As global financial leaders gather in Washington this week for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the outlook for the world's short-term economic fortunes may center on whether the surprising U.S. success is being driven more by constructive forces like increased labor supply and productivity or by outsized fiscal deficits that continue stoking demand and, potentially, inflation. One answer supports what Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee has labeled a "golden path" where strong growth and falling inflation coexist, not only in the U.S. but in other countries tied to it through exchange rates and trade channels that have kept imports near record highs.

  • Could This Be The Mystery Stock Billionaire Warren Buffett Has Been Adding to Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    The conglomerate is quietly accumulating a billion-dollar stake in a mystery company. Could it be this longtime competitor?