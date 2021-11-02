U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,630.06
    +16.39 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,041.66
    +127.82 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,643.89
    +47.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.57
    +0.45 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.48
    -0.57 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.51 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9300
    -0.0680 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,513.57
    +2,494.29 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,556.57
    +57.41 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

FBI says ransomware groups are using private financial information to further extort victims

Carly Page
·3 min read

The FBI has warned that ransomware groups are targeting companies involved in "significant, time-sensitive financial events,” like mergers and acquisitions, in an effort to coerce victims into paying their ransom demands.

In an advisory to private companies this week, the FBI said that cybercriminals often try to find non-public information when targeting companies involved in major financial events, which cybercriminals can threaten to publish if they don't pay the ransom demand.

"During the initial reconnaissance phase, cyber criminals identify non-publicly available information, which they threaten to release or use as leverage during the extortion to entice victims to comply with ransom demands. Impending events that could affect a victim’s stock value, such as announcements, mergers, and acquisitions, encourage ransomware actors to target a network or adjust their timeline for extortion where access is established," the FBI said.

“If victims do not pay a ransom quickly, ransomware actors will threaten to disclose this information publicly, causing potential investor backlash."

"Impending events that could affect a victim’s stock value, such as announcements, mergers, and acquisitions, encourage ransomware actors to target a network or adjust their timeline for extortion where access is established," he advisory said.

The FBI said it's identified several cases of ransomware groups using information on an ongoing merger or acquisition negotiations to put pressure on organizations to pay up.

Last year, a long-time member of the REvil ransomware group encouraged using the NASDAQ stock exchange as a way to strong-arm victims into paying up. Weeks later, another ransomware group cited a victim's publicly traded stock in its negotiations with the company. Later that year, an analysis of another ransomware attack identified several keywords used by the hackers to search a victim's network for non-public financial information related to financial filings with regulators and upcoming press releases, according to the FBI.

In April this year, the DarkSide ransomware group — since rebranded as BlackMatter — announced that it was looking to work with market traders to punish victims that failed to pay up. In a message posted to its now-defunct blog, the urged traders to reach out and receive the inside scoop on the gang’s latest corporate victims, so they can short sell their stock before any data is leaked and the news goes public.

“Now our team and partners encrypt many companies that are trading on NASDAQ and other stock exchanges,” a post from the Russian hacking collective read. “If the company refuses to pay, we are ready to provide information before the publication, so that it would be possible to earn in the reduction price [sic] of shares.”

The FBI has long urged organizations not to give in to cybercriminals’ ransom demands as it “emboldens" the hackers to target additional organizations and funds other criminal activity, but noted that it “understands that when businesses are faced with an inability to function, executives will evaluate all options to protect their shareholders, employees, and customers.”

The warning comes just weeks after the FBI — along with CISA and the NSA — warned that the aforementioned BlackMatter ransomware group has targeted “multiple” organizations deemed critical infrastructure, including two organizations in the U.S. food and agriculture sector.

A coding bug helped researchers build a secret BlackMatter ransomware decryption tool

Recommended Stories

  • Razer Zephyr is a high-tech mask with cooling fans and multicolored lights

    Razer Zephyr is the wearable air purifier from the video game peripheral giant. Here's what it's like sporting a smart mask.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Down 12% Today

    Shares of real estate technology stock Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell as much as 12% in midday trading on Tuesday. News continues to get worse out of Zillow's home buying business. Last month, news broke that Zillow was "pausing" its iBuying business for the remainder of the year as it works through backlog.

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Why Global Payments Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of payments technology company Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) are getting destroyed today, down 10% in 1:50 p.m. EDT trading despite the fact that the company just "beat earnings" in its third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Global Payments would earn $2.14 per share (adjusted) on sales of less than $2 billion this past quarter. In fact, Global Payments reported profits of $2.18 per share and sales of $2.2 billion.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About AT&T Inc. (T)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Starting to Look Pricey if Forecasts don't begin to Rise

    NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has been on a tear over the last few weeks. The stock price has risen 30% since the minor correction at the end of September, compared to the S&P500’s 7.6% gain and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector which has gained just 10%. These gains come on top of 1,000% of gains over the last five years.

  • Down 33% From Its High, Is Twilio Stock a Smart Buy?

    Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently posted strong third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's consensus on both the top and bottom lines. After that sell-off, shares of Twilio now trade at a 33% discount to their 52-week high. Twilio's software enables developers to embed communications features like text, voice, and video into their own applications.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About General Electric Company (GE)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Upstart Holdings (UPST)

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of +12.5% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund, bringing year-to-date returns to +29.5%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about […]