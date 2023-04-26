FBS Launches New Pro Account for High-Volume Trading

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FBS, a licensed international broker, announces the launch of a Pro account, a trading account with a range of advantageous trading conditions, making it an ideal solution for professional traders.

FBS, a licensed international broker, announces the launch of a Pro account, a trading account with a range of advantageous trading conditions, making it an ideal solution for professional traders

The account for high-volume and algo trading

Having over 14 years of experience in the financial markets, FBS claims to understand the demands of professional traders. The new Pro account was designed specifically for high-volume trading, as it provides professional traders with some of the best possible trading conditions:

Lower spreads. With spreads starting from 0.3 pips, FBS clients can save on trading fees, particularly on large orders, providing a chance for more cost-effective trading.

Unlimited open positions and pending orders. The possibility of high-volume trading provides traders with more flexibility and freedom to implement preferred trading strategies.

Lower margin requirements. The Pro account offers a 30% margin call and 10% stop out, giving traders greater control over their positions and risks.

More powerful VPS. The Pro account with a Virtual Private Server that features 4GB RAM/2 CPU/60GB SSD promises to ensure smooth and interrupted trading.

The account to full market exploration

The Pro account provides ample trading opportunities for professional traders as it is available in the FBS Personal Area, as well as on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. To start trading on the Pro account, traders need to make a minimum deposit of $1 000. Once the account is set up for trading, users get access to a diverse range of CFD-based trading instruments, including 36 Forex pairs, 8 metals, 3 energies, 11 indices, 127 stocks, and 5 crypto pairs.

Trading conditions and tailored features make the Pro account suitable for algorithmic trading and fully automated strategies.

About FBS

The FBS CFD trading platform was founded in 2009 by investors from Western Europe interested in trading research and technical analysis. Today, the FBS brand is present in over 150 countries worldwide, and FBS provides more than 27,000,000 CFD traders with access to global markets through transparent and trusted applications.

Story continues

The brand unites several companies, offering their clients opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFDs. These companies include FBS Markets Inc. (licensed by IFSC), Tradestone Ltd. (licensed by CySEC), Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd. (licensed by ASIC).

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fbs-launches-new-pro-account-for-high-volume-trading-301807951.html

SOURCE FBS Trading