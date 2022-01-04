U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,793.54
    -3.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,799.65
    +214.59 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.72
    -210.08 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.87
    +23.56 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.00
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1560
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,975.87
    -442.14 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.56
    +10.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

FCA US Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2021 Sales Results

·6 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FCA logo (PRNewsfoto/FCA US LLC)
FCA logo (PRNewsfoto/FCA US LLC)

  • 2021 retail sales remained flat year over year; total U.S. sales decline 2%

  • Ram brand total year sales increase 4% year over year; second best year for brand behind 2019

  • Jeep® brand retail sales increase 1% year over year

  • Chrysler brand total year U.S. sales increase 4% year over year

  • Dodge Durango yearly sales up 14%; Dodge Challenger total sales for year up 3% and Charger up 1%

  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio recorded total U.S. sales growth of 2% in 2021

  • 2021 sees record year in commercial sales across portfolio, up 35% year over year

FCA US LLC had sales of 411,513 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,777,394 vehicles for 2021 as its dealer network continues its flexibility in offsetting market conditions caused by the chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, total U.S. sales for the fourth quarter declined 18% while full-year results decreased 2%. Retail sales were flat for the calendar year. Despite strong fleet demand/orders, prioritizing retail customer orders given supply constraints led to a fleet decrease of 8% in the fourth quarter and 13% year over year.

"2021 had unique challenges driven by the various supply chain issues, but our dealers didn't let that slow them down, and we're proud of their sales performance," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "As we head into the new year, demand for our vehicles continues to be strong and our inventory is improving. We anticipate a continuation of the robust demand and sales volumes into 2022 with our existing and new products, which are backed up by the industry accolades across our brand portfolio, including the Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Ram 1500 and the new Jeep® Grand Cherokee."

The Ram Truck brand recorded 4% growth in total sales for 2021. The brand's pickups were up 1% in total sales year over year. Additionally, the brand's total commercial shipments increased a combined 38% versus the 2020 calendar year. The brand also recorded its best total sales year ever for Promaster Van at 63,361 vehicles, up 25% versus the previous calendar year.

Jeep brand's retail sales were up 1% year over year. The brand was led by the impressive growth of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Gladiator. Total U.S. quarterly sales for the Grand Cherokee rose 31% with a total sales increase of 26% for the calendar year. 2021 was the best sales year in total and retail sales for the Grand Cherokee in 21 years (since 2000).

Additionally, Jeep Gladiator recorded its best ever year in total and retail sales in 2021. Total U.S. sales of the Gladiator increased 16% to 89,712 vehicles in 2021. The Jeep Wrangler also saw its total sales rise 2% to 204,610 vehicles. The Wrangler recorded its best retail sales year since 2018. The Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, went on sale earlier this year, representing the brand's start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.

The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum in their first full quarter of sales, selling 7,892 vehicles in the fourth quarter.

Chrysler brand's total year sales increased 4% year over year, with record fourth-quarter results for the Chrysler Pacifica, increasing 5% over the same quarter last year. Additionally, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recorded its best total fourth-quarter and full-year results. Chrysler brand is preparing for a major event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, with the unveiling of the Chrysler Airflow Concept and a preview of the brand's transformation strategy.

Sales of the Dodge Durango increased 14% year over year; Challenger total sales rose 3% and Charger total sales rose 1% in 2021.The Dodge brand also placed first among mass-market brands in the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study™, the only domestic brand ever to place first two years in a row.

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.

These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.


FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2021










Q4 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

17,613

30,160

-42%

75,642

107,969

-30%

Patriot

9

1

800%

16

3

433%

Wrangler

39,900

51,109

-22%

204,610

201,311

2%

Gladiator

18,254

20,552

-11%

89,712

77,542

16%

Cherokee

10,376

37,936

-73%

89,126

135,855

-34%

Grand Cherokee

74,816

56,930

31%

264,444

209,786

26%

Renegade

5,180

17,027

-70%

47,137

62,847

-25%

Wagoneer

5,307

0

New

5,349

0

New

Grand Wagoneer

2,585

0

New

2,675

0

New

JEEP BRAND

174,040

213,715

-19%

778,711

795,313

-2%

Ram P/U

134,616

161,266

-17%

569,388

563,676

1%

ProMaster Van

14,184

17,060

-17%

63,361

50,556

25%

ProMaster City

3,118

2,971

5%

14,579

10,409

40%

RAM BRAND

151,921

181,297

-16%

647,331

624,642

4%

200

10

2

400%

15

9

67%

300

2,031

5,100

-60%

16,662

16,653

0%

Town & Country

3

0


4

0


Pacifica

38,821

29,512

32%

98,323

93,802

5%

CHRYSLER BRAND

40,865

34,614

18%

115,004

110,464

4%

Dart

5

1

400%

10

7

43%

Charger

16,891

23,794

-29%

78,389

77,425

1%

Challenger

10,172

14,605

-30%

54,314

52,955

3%

Viper

2

2

0%

4

4

0%

Journey

208

9,592

-98%

14,035

40,342

-65%

Caravan

81

2,612

-97%

3,037

38,767

-92%

Durango

13,004

12,372

5%

65,935

57,828

14%

DODGE BRAND

40,363

62,978

-36%

215,724

267,328

-19%

500

33

12

175%

51

674

-92%

500L

13

83

-84%

190

475

-60%

500X

201

313

-36%

1,181

1,443

-18%

Spider

20

326

-94%

952

1,711

-44%

FIAT BRAND

267

734

-64%

2,374

4,303

-45%

Giulia

1,520

2,560

-41%

7,634

8,203

-7%

Alfa 4C

1

7

-86%

77

99

-22%

Stelvio

2,536

3,526

-28%

10,539

10,284

2%

ALFA ROMEO

4,057

6,093

-33%

18,250

18,586

-2%

FCA US LLC

411,513

499,431

-18%

1,777,394

1,820,636

-2%

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-us-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-sales-results-301454067.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources

    SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) -Allegiant Air is poised to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $5 billion at list prices, people familiar with the matter said, rejecting offers by traditional supplier Airbus as the no-frills carrier seeks to capture a boom in post-pandemic U.S. tourism. The surprise deal stems a series of setbacks for Boeing Co and overturns the airline's previous strategy of picking up second-hand jets at bargain prices, which had helped it accumulate over 100 jets built by Boeing's European rival. The switch of suppliers is the third such airline defection in as many weeks, this time working in Boeing's favor after the U.S. planemaker lost hard-fought medium-haul contests to Airbus at Dutch KLM https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airbus-wins-dominant-share-air-france-klm-jet-purchase-sources-2021-12-16 and Australia's Qantas https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airbus-wins-order-renew-qantas-fleet-sources-2021-12-15.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell as much as 16% today before rebounding some in the last hour of trading when it only traded down about 11%. There does not seem to be an obvious reason behind the move.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • Is Apple Stock's Next Stop $2 Trillion or $4 Trillion?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off the New Year with flair, becoming the first publicly traded company to top $3 trillion in market capitalization on Monday. Will Apple fall to $2 trillion? The math is easy with Apple at $3 trillion, as it basically boils down to whether it will lose a third of its value or rise by a third of its value.

  • Charlie Munger's Daily Journal nearly doubles stake in China's Alibaba

    The U.S. company raised its holding by 99.3% to 602,060 sponsored American Depository Shares as of Dec. 31, Daily Journal said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, making the stake worth about $72 million as of Jan. 4. Munger, 98, has long been bullish on China. The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway had previously praised the country's crackdown on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech giant whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November 2020.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed 10% This Morning

    Shares of Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) took a tumble this morning, and are down 9.7% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. You can blame Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) for that. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tencent Holdings is currently the top owner of Sea Limited stock, controlling 21.4% of the company's shares.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • Is Ford Stock a Buy After Boosting Electric F-150 Production?

    Demand for Ford's soon-to-debut electric pickup truck is huge, but there's more to the story.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Up Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) are off to a stellar start in 2022. Then later in the day, Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors added Bank of America to her "Go Big or Go Home" stock picks. Link also said Bank of America is the "definition of operating leverage," in which revenue grows at a faster rate than expenses.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The market is pessimistic on these beaten-down stocks, but they all have good growth stories to tell.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.