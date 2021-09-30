FCA Warns Social Platforms Over Fraudulent Crypto Ads

BeInCrypto –

The UK’s financial services watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will work with platforms to eliminate ads for risky financial products.

During the FCA’s annual meeting on Sept. 28, the watchdog group said that they are cracking down on dangerous ads. Specifically, those that have to do with financial services such as cryptocurrency. The FCA refers to them as “dodgy financial promotions,” that leave consumers vulnerable.

FCA’s head of enforcement, Mark Steward, said these platforms are “on notice.”

