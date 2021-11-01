U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.16
    -1.22 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,859.01
    +39.45 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,543.51
    +45.12 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.44
    +58.25 (+2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    +0.62 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1000
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,895.26
    -53.74 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.11
    +26.60 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

FCAC launches Financial Literacy Month 2021

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, FCAC Commissioner Judith Robertson is launching the 11th annual Financial Literacy Month at a national virtual event, bringing together people and organizations from across the country that share a commitment to advancing financial literacy in Canada.

Strengthening the financial literacy of Canadians is central to the mandate of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC). The financial marketplace is complex and increasingly digital, and many Canadians continue to struggle financially. FCAC is committed to supporting Canadians in these challenges.

This past summer, FCAC released its renewed National Financial Literacy Strategy that lays out a framework for stakeholders to work together to create a more accessible, inclusive, and effective financial ecosystem for Canadians. The theme for Financial Literacy Month, Make change that counts!, is aligned with the National Strategy and encourages organizations across the financial ecosystem to reduce barriers and catalyze actions that will support Canadians in building financial resilience. FCAC has identified actions that stakeholders can take to help advance the National Strategy.

FCAC also has resources and tools for Canadians and stakeholders that can contribute to building financial resilience, including FCAC's innovative and personalized Budget Planner and information on topics ranging from managing expenses, savings, and debt, to navigating the financial marketplace.

Financial Literacy Month will revolve around four weekly themes.

November 1-6

Managing expenses to keep up with bills and credit
expenses

November 7-13

Managing debt to feel in control of your overall debt situation

November 14-20

Managing savings to prepare for financial shocks and
unexpected expenses, and achieve your financial goals

November 21-30

Navigating the financial marketplace with knowledge and
confidence

These themes are based on the building blocks of financial resilience identified in FCAC's National Financial Literacy Strategy.

Building on the success of last year's 10th anniversary of Financial Literacy Month, FCAC has a number of events and activities planned throughout November. As women have been disproportionally affected financially during the pandemic, FCAC will be hosting a public event for women on November 17. The focus of the event will be on helping women develop money management skills and savings habits to build their financial resilience.

Canadians and stakeholders are encouraged to visit Canada.ca/Financial-Literacy-Month for financial tips and tools, and to learn more about this year's events and activities.

Additional multimedia

Quotes

"Financial Literacy Month highlights the importance of building financial resilience, especially in these challenging times. At FCAC, we are proud to be a leader in financial literacy and our renewed National Financial Literacy Strategy is a bold step towards creating a better financial ecosystem for all Canadians. I am excited that this year's Financial Literacy Month provides an opportunity to advance the priorities of the National Strategy. I applaud the many dedicated organizations across the country that are supporting Financial Literacy Month. And I encourage Canadians to take some time this month to learn more about how they can improve their financial resilience. Let's Make change that counts!"

Judith Robertson, Commissioner, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

Quick facts

  • The role of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada is to protect financial consumers by strengthening the financial literacy of Canadians and supervising the compliance of federally-regulated entities, including banks, with their legal obligations, codes of conduct and public commitments.

  • FCAC and the Financial Literacy Action Group began Financial Literacy Month in Canada in 2011. Today, hundreds of organizations from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors are involved in promoting Financial Literacy Month and organizing events and activities across the country, with the common goal of strengthening the financial literacy of Canadians.

  • Financial literacy includes the skills and capacity to make informed financial decisions, as well as actions or behaviours that lead to positive financial outcomes. Financial literacy is considered an essential skill, like reading and writing.

  • Financial resilience is the ability to adapt or persevere through both predictable and unpredictable financial choices, difficulties, and shocks in life.


Related products

Associated links

Stay connected
Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Search for related information by keyword: Personal finance | Finance | Financial Consumer Agency of Canada | Canada | Money and finances | general public | news releases

SOURCE Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c1103.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling as Analyst Warns of More Competition

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell cut his rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, saying the company's rate of growth will likely slow down.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Abandons Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • How an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications

    In mid September, Rogers Communications Inc CEO Joe Natale called his then finance chief Tony Staffieri, who was discussing a secret plan to shake up Canada's biggest telecom company's board and senior management, including Natale. Staffieri accidentally answered Natale's call. That left the line open for 21 minutes as Natale listened to Staffieri detail the big upcoming management reshuffle which ex-chairman Edward Rogers had plotted, according to an affidavit filed by Rogers Chairman John MacDonald.