U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3030
    -0.6560 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,679.06
    +2,496.34 (+6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

New FCC rules could force telephone companies to block robocalls to 911 call centers

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Back in 2012, Congress directed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to create a special do-not-call registry to protect 911 call centers from robocalls. The system was never implemented in part due to security concerns that came up when the FCC and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) started looking into the feasibility of the idea. Specifically, there was a worry that a bad actor could use the registry to flood a call center with automated calls and thereby prevent them from helping people in need.

Fast forward to the present and the FCC says it has a better idea on how to accomplish the goal assigned to it by Congress. On Thursday, the agency proposed new rules that would require telephone companies to block robocalls made to those facilities. As Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel points out, the advantage of this approach is that it would limit access to the do-not-call registry to a select group of verified telephone companies and carriers. And by limiting access to that list, the FCC and FTC can put in place better safeguards to protect it. With today’s decision, the FCC isn’t ready yet to implement that system, but what it does plan to do is collect feedback before moving forward. “We believe this is a promising approach, but we want to get this right,” Rosenworcel said. 

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy Novavax on the Dip?

    Novavax shares have increased this year, but a lot less -- about 80%. Manufacturing and raw materials issues have delayed Novavax's submission for Emergency Use Authorization to the Food and Drug Administration. Novavax stock lost 20% in four trading sessions.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Had Eyes for More Than Wife Melania Trump in the White House

    Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]

  • Federal Reserve’s reverse repo program sees record $1.6 trillion demand on Thursday

    As the clock ticks down on the U.S. federal debt-ceiling standoff in Washington, Wall Street firms are parking a record $1.605 trillion of cash overnight Thursday in the Federal Reserve's popular reverse repo program.

  • Congress Avoids Government Shutdown. Debt Ceiling, Infrastructure Now in Focus.

    Congressional Democrats also are pushing forward huge infrastructure and spending bills that are at the heart of President Biden's domestic agenda.

  • Taiwan, on chip information request, says respects US laws

    Taiwan respects U.S. commercial law and rules but will help Taiwanese companies if they receive any "unreasonable requests", the government said on Thursday after the United States pressed firms to provide information on the semiconductor crisis. The White House asked automakers, chip companies and others last week to provide information on the chip shortage that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, and to take the lead in helping to solve it. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Stocks Suffer Worst Monthly Rout Since March 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to roil financial markets, with U.S. equities notching their biggest monthly selloff since March 2020.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureStocks pushed lower on Thursday even after confirmati

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink in whipsaw session, S&P 500 posts first monthly decline since January

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter, with investors continuing to eye moves in Treasury bond yields and debates in Washington over a host of measures.

  • Government Shutdown 2021: Will Social Security Checks Still Be Sent?

    If you currently receive a Social Security check and wonder whether a government shutdown will impact your payment, rest easy: Social Security payments will continue to go out as usual. See: Senior...

  • Key lawmaker at center of spending bill debate demands Fed end asset purchases

    It is unclear how Congress could or would go about forcing the Fed to start slowing its so-called quantitative easing program.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    A Change.org petition with nearly 3 million signatures is demanding $2,000 payments for all Americans throughout the pandemic. Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government...

  • What happens if the government runs out of money? How debt ceiling crisis could impact your finances

    Negative effects from the debt ceiling standoff will probably be limited for Americans' pocketbooks if a default is avoided, financial experts say.

  • Gold Advances Amid Weaker Dollar, Disappointing U.S. Labor Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest in a week as investors sought haven after a labor report pointed to an uneven recovery in the U.S. jobs market. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureApplications for U.S. state unemploymen

  • Serious Thursday, D.C. Dealing, Charting the S&P and Nasdaq, Merck's Antiviral

    Last day of the month. Last day of the quarter. For the first time since January, the S&P 500 (-3.6%) is negative for the month. For the second time (May) since October 2020, the Nasdaq Composite (-4.

  • China’s manufacturing woes, Spears’ father out as conservator, Amazon’s labor settlement

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Question About Democrats Gets Turned Into A Punchline About Him

    Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.

  • Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

    With only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3, and sent the bill to President Joe Biden. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House will help avert one crisis, but just delay another as the political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government's borrowing cap before the United States risks a potentially catastrophic default. The House approved the short-term funding measure by a 254-175 vote not long after Senate passage in a 65-35 vote.

  • U.S. default would cause 'irreparable' harm, Yellen warns again

    Yellen, asked by a member of the House Financial Services Committee if the damage done by failure to meet the federal government's debt obligations would be "irreparable," answered: "Yes." Her remarks were the latest in a series of dire warnings Yellen has issued as Congress remains deadlocked over the matter of lifting or suspending the debt limit amid wrangling over the legislative agenda of the Democratic majority and Biden administration.

  • Money Markets Avoiding Risky Bills: Debt Ceiling Anxiety Tracker

    (Bloomberg) -- Rate-market investors are sharpening their focus on exactly when the U.S. government might breach its borrowing limit, with clear yield premiums becoming evident in the bills market around the date that authorities have indicated is a risk.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure

  • JPMorgan Says Texas Gun Law Blocks Bank From Muni-Bond Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. says it’s being shut out of underwriting municipal-bond deals in Texas after the state enacted a law banning government work with banks that limit business with the firearms industry.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip M

  • Moderna Is Likely to Get FDA Approval for Smaller Booster, Report Says

    The biotech said Sept. 1 it had submitted initial data on a booster shot that was half the size of the prime doses for vaccine recipients.