FCC Chairman Calls for Public Auction of C-Band Airwaves

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Communications Commission moved toward controlling a lucrative airwaves sale in a public auction rather than letting Intelsat SA and SES SA conduct a private sale of the frequencies.

The plan, which could slash the satellite companies’ payout by billions of dollars, was announced by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a tweet.

Intelsat plunged as much as 30% on the news. Shares were down 11% to $11.99 at 12:10 p.m. in New York. Intelsat was the biggest decliner on the Russell 2000 Index.

Pai said the sale should free airwaves for 5G wireless use, do so quickly and generate revenue for the federal government.

“I’ve concluded that the best way to advance these principles is through a public auction,” Pai said in a tweet. He didn’t say if any proceeds would be earmarked for the companies.

Intelsat and SES -- both based in Luxembourg -- want to sell airwaves used to send shows to TV stations across the U.S. Buyers could include wireless providers gearing up for fast 5G networks. TV shows still would travel to stations over airwaves not sold.

Intelsat is banking on using the proceeds to reduce some of its $14 billion debt load. Without the cash, Intelsat’s leverage would otherwise rise to a potentially unbearable level by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Intelsat bonds slid amid concerns that a public auction process would be longer and potentially lead to lower proceeds for the company than a private sale. Its 8.125% bonds due June 2023 led high-yield decliners Monday, falling 5.5 cents on the dollar to 64 cents. Its 5.5% notes due August 2023 dropped 2.6 cents on the dollar to 86.5.

On Nov. 15, an alliance including Intelsat, SES and Ottawa-based Telesat offered to voluntarily pay the U.S. Treasury 30% to 75% of the billions of dollars they could reap if they’re allowed to sell airwaves in a private auction.

Earlier, some lawmakers criticized the notion of letting companies based in Europe profit from selling U.S. frequencies.

The airwaves in question are in the 3.7 gigahertz-to-4.2 gigahertz area of spectrum, known as the C-band. Intelsat and SES dominate that patch of airwaves, which are considered well-suited for 5G networks.

Proponents say the frequencies are needed to help the U.S. beat China in a so-called race to 5G. The alliance that includes Intelsat and SES said its proposal would be quicker than an FCC-run auction.

