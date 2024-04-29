FCC fines US wireless carriers over illegal location data sharing

David Shepardson
2 min read
2
In this article:

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission on Monday fined the largest U.S. wireless carriers nearly $200 million for illegally sharing access to customers’ location information.

The FCC is finalizing fines first proposed in February 2020, including $80 million for T-Mobile; $12 million for Sprint, which T-Mobile has since acquired; $57 million for AT&T, and nearly $47 million for Verizon Communications.

The carriers sold "real-time location information to data aggregators, allowing this highly sensitive data to wind up in the hands of bail-bond companies, bounty hunters, and other shady actors," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

The wireless carriers said they plan to challenge the fines.

Carriers have allowed the use of location-data for programs like roadside assistance, logistics, medical emergency alert services, human trafficking alerts and fraud prevention.

"Smartphones are always with us, and as a result these devices know where we are at any given moment," Rosenworcel said. Citing the sensitivity of geolocation data, she added, "In the wrong hands, it can provide those who wish to do us harm the ability to locate us with pinpoint accuracy."

T-Mobile said the FCC "decision is wrong, and the fine is excessive. We intend to challenge it."

T-Mobile said the "industry-wide third-party aggregator location-based services program was discontinued more than five years ago after we took steps to ensure that critical services like roadside assistance, fraud protection and emergency response would not be disrupted."

Verizon said it has worked to protect customers: When "one bad actor gained unauthorized access to information relating to a very small number of customers, we quickly and proactively cut off the fraudster, shut down the program, and worked to ensure this couldn't happen again."

AT&T criticized the order as lacking "both legal and factual merit. It unfairly holds us responsible for another company’s violation of our contractual requirements to obtain consent, ignores the immediate steps we took to address that company’s failures, and perversely punishes us for supporting life-saving location services."

The FCC said carriers relied on contract-based assurances that service providers would obtain consent from carriers' customers before accessing location information.

Lawmakers in 2019 expressed outrage that aggregators were able to buy user data from wireless carriers and sell "location-based services to a wide variety of companies" and others, including bounty hunters.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Oracle Has More Office Workers in California Than Texas After Moving Headquarters

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years after Oracle Corp. moved its headquarters to Texas from California, Chairman Larry Ellison said he’s planning another move — this time to Nashville.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumi

  • Tesla short sellers lose nearly $5.5 billion over four days, S3 Partner says

    Tesla is the third-largest U.S. short behind Nvidia and Microsoft, Dusaniwsky said, noting that $18.53 billion, or 3.97% of its publicly available shares, are in short position. The Elon Musk-led company's plan to roll out cheaper models has eased some worries about its slowing growth and came after a tumultuous week marked by big layoffs, executive exits and price cuts.

  • Experts, politicians call for scrutiny of Venezuela's use of cryptocurrency

    Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA plans to increase cryptocurrency transactions for its crude and fuel exports as the U.S. reimposes oil sanctions on the country, sources told Reuters earlier this month. It is unclear if payments in digital currency Tether by PDVSA will be targeted by Washington from June 1. Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez and expert Kristofer Doucette presented a report on Monday detailing transactions since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office.

  • Analysis-UAW deal with Daimler Truck boosts energy ahead of Mercedes vote in Alabama

    The United Auto Workers' new labor contract with truck and bus maker Daimler Truck is likely to energize workers ahead of the union's next target in the U.S. South - organizing a Mercedes-Benz auto assembly plant in Alabama. The tentative Daimler Truck contract, agreed to late on Friday, includes a 25% general wage increase over four years and, for the first time, profit-sharing and cost-of-living adjustments for workers at the maker of Freightliner and Western Star trucks and Thomas Built buses. UAW President Shawn Fain said at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday that the Daimler Truck deal included no concessions and paved the way for other hourly workers.

  • SoFi Technologies' second-quarter revenue guidance misses views; stock slides intraday

    SoFi Technologies' Second-Quarter Revenue Guidance Misses Views; Stock Slides Intraday

  • The stock market has a 'systemic problem'

    Rising Treasury yields are once again a headwind for stocks. Strategists don't see relief coming unless Fed Chair Jerome Powell is surprisingly dovish in his press conference on Wednesday.

  • L’Occitane Chairman Launches Buyout at €6 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Reinold Geiger, the billionaire owner of L’Occitane International SA, wants to take the skin-care company private in a move that could end its 14-year run on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ S

  • Investors confused about the Fed's rate path look to Jay Powell for answers

    Investors are hoping Fed Chair Jerome Powell will provide some answers this week about everything from the unpredictable path of inflation to whether 2024 rate cuts are still a possibility.

  • Paramount will reportedly announce CEO Bob Bakish's departure amid deal talks

    Multiple outlets have reported Paramount is preparing to oust its CEO.

  • A Cleveland Uber driver who made $109,000 in 2023 but took home only $17,000 shares the 3 reasons he can't quit ride-hailing: 'I continue to run into a brick wall'

    A Cleveland Uber driver shares why he wants to quit ride-hailing and why he's not sure he can find a better job.