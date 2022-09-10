U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5700
    -1.5170 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,580.08
    +298.43 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

FCC proposes ‘five-year rule’ for dead satellite disposal

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read
EvgeniyShkolenko via Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission wants to do something about space junk in low Earth orbit. On Thursday, the agency published a proposal (via Ars Technica) that, if adopted, would put a deadline on how long non-geostationary satellites can stay in space.

As things stand, voluntary NASA guidelines published in the 1990s recommend that dead satellites should be deorbited within 25 years. The FCC wants to adopt a five-year rule that would require domestic satellite operators and companies that want access to the US market to dispose of their non-functioning satellites as soon as they can. “We believe it is no longer sustainable to leave satellites in LEO [low Earth orbit] to deorbit over decades,” the FCC states in its proposal.

Satellites already in space would be exempt from the FCC’s guidelines. The Commission is also proposing there be a two-year grandfathering period that start on September 29th, the day it plans to vote on the regulation. That carveout would give organizations that previously obtained approval for a future satellite launch time to develop a disposal plan for their spacecraft. The FCC said it would also grant waivers case-by-case after NASA expressed concern that the five-year limit would impact its CubeSat missions.

The proposal comes as the number of satellites in low Earth orbit is expected to increase over the next few years dramatically. With contributions from companies like SpaceX, Amazon and OneWeb, as many as 18,000 new satellites could be floating above the planet by 2025. Those satellites will not only make it more challenging to observe the night sky, but the probability of a potential crash will increase too.

Recommended Stories

  • Tributes to Queen Are Tempered by Britain's Bloody Colonial Past

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Though Queen Elizabeth II was revered by many in Africa, her death also reignited a different sort of conversation — one that touched on the legacy of the British Empire and the brutality the monarchy meted out to people in its former colonies. In a younger generation of Africans growing up in a post-colonial world, some lamented that the queen never faced up to the grim aftermath of colonialism and empire, or issued an official apology. They said they wanted to use the moment t

  • CD Projekt Red releases an official modding tool for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

    REDmod is a free DLC that makes it easier to customize the action RPG.

  • Illinois man pleads guilty to assaulting Reuters journalist during U.S. Capitol riot

    An Illinois man on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a Reuters journalist and a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, pleaded guilty in a federal court hearing in Washington to one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding police and one misdemeanor count of striking, beating and wounding within U.S. territory. Last year, Woods became the first defendant to be charged for assaulting a member of the news media during the riot.

  • T-Mobile Has a Bold Plan to End Smartphone 'Dead Zones'

    The mobile phone company has thrown down the gauntlet to AT&T and Verizon once again and it's inviting global carriers to help.

  • Sotomayor blocks lower court order that would force Yeshiva University to recognize LGBT club

    Sotomayor blocks lower court order that would force Yeshiva University to recognize LGBT club

  • First ‘The Mandalorian’ season three trailer reunites everyone’s favorite Star Wars family

    With D23 underway this weekend, Disney had a lot to share with Star Wars fans.

  • Ukraine’s SBU uncovers Russian agent who blew up Ukrainian ammo in the south

    Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Sept. 9 its officers had detained a Russian agent who was planning to carry out sabotage against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the southern area.

  • The King and Liz Truss to tour the UK to ‘share the grief’ of the late Queen’s death

    The King is to visit all four corners of the UK in the coming days, alongside Liz Truss, the Prime Minister.

  • NATO calls on allies to supply winter uniforms for Ukrainian army

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged allies on Friday to supply Kyiv with winter gear such as clothing, tents and generators to enable Ukrainian troops to keep on fighting Russia's invasion in the cold season. Average winter temperatures are below freezing for much of the country and it is not unusual for temperatures to drop to minus 15 degrees Celsius. "The winter is coming, it's going to be hard, and therefore we need both to continue to supply weapons and ammunition but also winter clothing, tents, generators and all the specific equipment which is needed for the winter," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

  • Judge John Z. Lee becomes the first Asian American judge on the Seventh Circuit

    Judge John Z. Lee made history by becoming the first Asian American judge confirmed to the Seventh Circuit. Lee previously made history when he became the first Korean American to serve as an Article III judge in Illinois. Since 2012, he has served as a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

  • Could a flu and COVID-19 ‘twindemic’ be coming for the U.S. this year?

    Based on what we've seen in the Southern Hemisphere, experts say the U.S. could be headed for a bad influenza season this fall and winter, coupled with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases by December.

  • 5 cool cities where you can still buy an awesome home for $275,000 or less

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. According to Zillow, July was the first month since 2012 that housing prices dipped. Because it was the first place where basketball was ever played — the game was invented by a graduate student at Springfield College — and the first place in the United States where a gas-powered automobile was ever driven, Springfield is known as the city of firsts.

  • Northrop Grumman CEO on giving Ukraine the weapons to protect and defend itself

    Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden&nbsp;joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss business with Russia and providing arms to Ukraine.

  • Queen Elizabeth remembered in Lakeland by swans

    Queen Elizabeth II gifted swans to Lakeland. People of Lakeland remember the queen with the swans.

  • Political pressure over 'Drag Kids' event rocks Boise Pride

    When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his friends were greeted by protesters with nooses in front of the Statehouse. “Boise was a very different place back then — it was not a safe time to be LGBTQIA,” he said.

  • Marvel is getting the 'Pokémon Go' treatment thanks to Niantic

    You'll be able to create your own Marvel superhero in 'World of Heroes' next year.

  • Video shows gunman fire dozens of rounds in fatal Phoenix rampage

    Authorities in Arizona released security video Friday showing a gunman in tactical gear fire dozens of rounds in a motel parking lot last month

  • Nicolas Cage Looks Great on the Horse That Tried to Kill Him in ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

    Courtesy of TIFFNicolas Cage has made a living in the film industry within the past couple of decades as a "do anything" type of guy. A cosmic sci-fi horror about an indescribable color? He'll do that. A twisted comedy about parents who desperately want to kill their kids? He'll do that. A psychedelic fantasy action thriller about a guy avenging his murdered girlfriend? He'll do that. Various indie crime movies, or even a movie where he gets to play multiple versions of himself? He'll do it all!

  • Texas football QB Quinn Ewers leaves Alabama game with apparent shoulder injury

    Texas' Quinn Ewers left Saturday's game with 31 seconds left in the first quarter after jamming his left shoulder into the turf.

  • Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

    STORY: Georgian archaeologists found a 1.8-million-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of humanLocator: Orozmani, GeorgiaExperts say the discovery cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe(Jack Peart, British archaeology student) "The implications, not just for this site, but for Georgia itself and the story of humans leaving Africa 1.8 million years ago, the implications are enormous. It extends human occupation in this area from Dmanisi all the way over to here. It really solidifies Georgia as a really important place for paleoanthropology and the human story in general."The tooth was unearthed near Dmanisi, where human skulls dated to 1.8 million years oldwere found in the late 1990s and early 2000s The Dmanisi finds were the oldest such discovery anywhere in the world outside Africa The oldest Homo fossils date to around 2.8 million years ago and were discovered in modern-day Ethiopia